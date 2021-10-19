How does the company’s crisis affect your investments?

September was another month marked by great turmoil in world financial markets. In addition to recurring themes such as covid and global inflationary pressure, fears over the inability of Evergrande, China’s biggest developer, to meet debt repayments gripped investors and generated strong volatility.

But, after all, why does a financial problem in a company in China have such a big impact on investments around the world, including in Brazil? That’s what we’ll try to find out next.

Evergrande is a Chinese developer, headquartered in the Guangdong region, which has shown rapid growth in recent years, driven by the advance of the Chinese economy, especially by the movement of population from the countryside to the cities.

This rural exodus generates demand for new housing in urban centers, and the company was in the right place at the right time to benefit from this market opportunity. So far, there is nothing wrong, quite the opposite.

To get into the problem itself, it is necessary to understand the working dynamics of this market.

Large developers focused on residential projects, in Brazil and anywhere in the world, usually sell housing units with long terms for payment by the buyer, that is, they receive the most expressive part of the installments only after delivery of the keys.

On the other hand, the works (and the associated large amounts) are usually carried out within a period of two to three years, excluding all prior costs of land acquisition, legal approvals, projects, etc.

As a result, these developers are part of a capital-intensive market with a strong cash flow mismatch, in which significant expenditures occur long before the money enters the pocket.

To solve this cash flow problem, these companies access the capital market and make financing to partially or totally cover the construction costs and, thus, make the business viable.

The problem is not in the indebtedness itself, but in the materialization of the risks involved when the financing instruments are used beyond the levels considered prudent.

In the case of Evergrande, the high level of financial leverage resulted in many works delivered, but, in most cases, a poor sales performance, causing the company to reach a time of difficulty to pay its debts, as there was no enough cash coming in from the sale of apartments.

So we return to the original question: Why does a company’s financial difficulties in China have such a huge impact on the whole world?

First of all, it is not just any developer. The company is one of the largest in one of the largest residential real estate development markets in the world and holds no less than $300 billion in financing. A “default” [calote] debt in such a high volume of resources has the ability to affect the results of several banks, causing a decrease in the liquidity of the global credit market.

In addition, the greatest fears in the medium and long term were centered on fears of an even more significant slowdown in the Chinese economy, currently the main engine of the global economy.

China’s slowdown, among other things, means a reduction in the export of agricultural commodities and minerals, products of great importance in the Brazilian export basket and, consequently, lower growth in the Brazilian economy as well.

In times of uncertainty like this, investors demand a higher return given the risk incurred and/or reallocate their resources to very low risk products, such as US Treasury bonds, waiting for opportunities to buy assets at a low price. Furthermore, they react to every positive or negative news received, generating volatility in the markets.

The solution to Evergrande’s problems is still far from over, but as some alternatives, such as debt renegotiations and asset sales, took shape throughout September, investors’ fears diminished, the price of assets stabilized and volatility decreased.

However, the risks will remain on the radar for a long time to come, which can generate good buying opportunities for investors with a bold profile.