How to give up the birthday serve and go back to the termination service? – Prism

The FGTS default withdrawal mode is withdrawal-withdrawal. For this withdrawal, the worker, when dismissed without a just reason, is entitled to the full withdrawal of his FGTS account, 40% termination fine included.

The other modality, which must have the adhesion of the worker, is the birthday loot, which allows the withdrawal of part of the FGTS account balance, annually, in the anniversary month. However, in the case of termination of the contract without just cause, the worker is imprisoned with the FGTS, and can only withdraw the amount referring to the 40% termination fine.

If the worker regrets having joined the withdrawal-birthday, he will need to ask for a return to the withdrawal-drawal.

How to get back to withdrawal-withdrawal?

Anyone who migrates to withdrawal-anniversary and decides to return to withdrawal-withdrawal modality may request the reversal at any time, informs Caixa Econômica Federal. However, this change will only take effect 25 months after the request.

To join the withdrawal-birthday or request a return to the withdrawal-withdrawal, the means are the same:

• By the FGTS app;

• Caixa’s Internet Banking;

• or at Caixa branches.

Understand how the serve-birthday and the return to serve-withdrawal works

Let’s consider that a worker joined the loot-birthday and has a birthday in the month of October. In November of this year (2021), he decided to change the FGTS system to the withdrawal-withdrawal modality. During this grace period, he is fired without just cause.

What will he get?

In this case, explains Caixa Econômica, when he is fired, he will have access to a 40% fine. He will also be able to receive the value of the withdrawal-birthday in October/2022 and October/2023.

As of 12/13/2023, the withdrawal withdrawal will apply. And only from that date, if he is dismissed without just cause, will he be able to withdraw the money from the Fund, plus the fine.

The money that was retained due to the dismissal during the withdrawal-birthday period can only be withdrawn on other occasions, such as retirement or use to purchase a home, for example.

