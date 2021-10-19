Hubble detects water vapor on one of the planet’s moons

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has detected water vapor on Jupiter’s oceanic moon Europa, revealing new clues about the icy satellites that exist in our solar system.

Hubble had previously detected water vapor in Europa, in apparent plumes that appear sporadically and temporarily extend about 200 kilometers into space from the moon’s ice surface. This icy crust covers an immense ocean of liquid water. But the new discovery is something quite different.

Lorenz Roth, a researcher at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden, analyzed archival ultraviolet images of Europa, which the Hubble Space Telescope took with its spectrographic imaging telescope in 1999, 2012, 2014 and 2015.

This analysis revealed the existence of significant amounts of water vapor in Europa’s posterior hemisphere – the one that faces the moon’s orbital path around Jupiter. This water vapor persisted in the long term, unlike the transient plumes, according to a study published by him last month in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Roth and his colleagues recently used a similar technique to locate water vapor on Ganymede, the satellite of Jupiter, the solar system’s largest moon.

“Observation of water vapor on Ganymede and the far side of Europa enhances our understanding of the icy moon atmosphere,” Roth said in a statement. “However, the detection of a stable water abundance on Europa is a little more surprising than on Ganymede because Europa’s surface temperatures are lower than those on Ganymede,” explained the scientist.

Europa reflects sunlight more effectively than Ganymede and is therefore about 33°C cooler than the larger moon, NASA officials said. Temperatures in Europe reach -160°C, but a fair amount of ice appears to be sublimating on the moon, turning to vapor and floating off into space.

Adding to the mystery, why this water vapor is confined to the hemisphere of Europa is not yet clear.

In October 2024, NASA plans to launch a probe called Europa Clipper, which will reach Jupiter’s system in April 2030. The spacecraft will make dozens of flyovers near the moon Europa, studying its ocean and ice sheet.

Europa Clipper will also explore landing sites for a search for life mission, which the US Congress ordered NASA to develop, although the latter mission is not yet officially on the US space agency’s records.