‘I descended to hell,’ says Dinho Ouro Preto when recalling drug addiction

Dinho Ouro Preto, 57, recalled a difficult period in his life. In an interview with the podcast “Podpah”, the lead singer of Capital Inicial said that his addiction to drugs (cocaine and alcohol) in the 90s – was because of his insecurities at the time.

“Too much excess, too much drug. Perhaps the frustration of knowing my own limitations led me to try to drown my sorrows, to try… Almost anesthesia”, began Dinho.

“Drugs were linked to my perception of myself, my awareness of my own limitations”, then stating that it took several years to develop. in his words, “Lord of destiny itself. I went down to hell. I stayed in this madness for three or four years. It’s amazing that I survived.”

The artist concluded by saying that the change in his life happened when he met his wife, Maria Cattaneo: “A little after that I meet my wife, who is my wife to this day. She was my salvation. And from there, I start to rebuild my life from what it is today”.

Watch the full interview:

