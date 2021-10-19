‘I want some time for myself’ · TV News

Rafa Kalimann announced that he will move to New York next Saturday (23). The BBB20 runner-up decided to spend a season studying English and Theater outside Brazil. “I want some time to myself,” said the 28-year-old digital influencer.

“I’m moving now for several reasons. I want to study Theater, I want to improve my English. I started doing English in the pandemic remotely and I need to live the experience, in practice. I want some time for myself, so I’m going alone”, she explained Is it over there.

“I think there are moments in life when we have to turn off a key, especially when you receive a lot of projection. There are times we need to turn it off, just to find ourselves. I lived that a lot at Big Brother. I’ll stay until Christmas. The future belongs to God,” she said in an interview with Quem magazine.

The commander of Casa Kalimann, a Globoplay program, does not rule out the possibility of meeting a new love in the country, but pointed out that she is in a happy phase, single and focused on work. “I’m in love with myself. I’m deep in everything. When I start a relationship, I’m deep in living it. I love being like that,” said Daniel Caon’s ex-girlfriend.

Rafa also commented on the constant attacks he suffers on social networks: “I lived through very difficult moments a short time ago. They were very difficult indeed. I had many consequences of many things that were, even welcomed, involving social networks, many attacks and challenges , that I wouldn’t want to live and I don’t want anyone to live either”.

And they were welcome for that very reason. I think everything has something to teach you. And I think that just taught me how to be stronger. The more whole I am with myself, the more I don’t let myself be shaken.

“Of course, I’m flesh, first of all, and there are a lot of times when I want to answer everything and get it out, but I try to put myself below Him [Deus] and may He answer for me. From time to time, I go and answer. But when I answer, it’s really bad too,” added the blogger.

Globo’s contractor also assumed that it tries to draw a lesson from the criticism it receives: “I have to learn more. People are, in large part, very right when they demand a clearer position from us, influencers. They are right, yes, when demand our social responsibility. It is a process and people also need to learn to respect the process.”

“Perfection is expected of us, but no one allows us to improve. What I learned most in that time is that I have to seek to learn. The BBB was a great school in my life,” said the actress, who is in the cast of the series Rensga Hits!, by Globoplay.