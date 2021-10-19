IBGE cancels the selection process of 204,000 vacancies for the 2022 Census | work and career

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) announced this Monday (18) the cancellation of the selection process for hiring census takers and census agents for the Demographic Census to be held in 2022.

According to IBGE, the contract with Cebraspe, the company that would organize the selection process, ends on Monday and will not be extended.

The selection process for “the functions of census taker, municipal census agent and supervisory census agent, which was suspended, will become cancelled”, informed the IBGE.

In a statement, the agency said it will put in its channels the procedures for the return of registration fees already made and that you are looking for a new company to organize the selection process.

The selection process provided for the opening of 204,000 vacancies and had already been suspended in April this year. At the time, the decision was taken on account of the approval, by Congress, of the Budget for this year, which reduced to just R$ 71 million the amount allocated for carrying out the survey, which made the Census unfeasible.

For 2022, the government will set aside around R$ 2.3 billion to carry out the research after a legal battle. In May of this year, the Supreme Court (STF) determined that the Jair Bolsonaro administration is obliged to take the necessary measures to carry out the Census next year. By law, the survey must be carried out every ten years. The last one took place in 2010.

This is not the first time the process has been stopped. In 2020, it was canceled because of the pandemic.

BGE’s competitions offered 204,307 temporary vacancies for the Demographic Census, with salaries of up to R$ 2,100 and opportunities for practically every municipality in the country.

See how the distribution of vacancies and salaries was planned:

181,898 vacancies for the Enumerator function: remuneration for production, according to the number of households visited and questionnaires answered.

5,450 vacancies for the position of Municipal Census Agent: salary of R$ 2,100.

16,959 vacancies for the position of Supervisor Census Agent: salary of R$ 1,700