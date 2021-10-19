Ibovespa bitter losses this morning; Hypera, Totvs and Yduqs lead declines By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Contrary to the international market, it operates at lows this morning, retreating 1.10%, to 113,172 points at 10:25 am. Hypera (SA:), Totvs (SA:) and Yduqs (SA:) lead the declines, while Getnet, Méliuz (SA:) and IRB Brasil (SA:) stand out among the few highs in the index.

CESP (SA:) – Canadian pension fund CPPIB and Votorantim SA decided to combine their assets in the energy sector and create a company valued at R$17 billion and with revenues of R$6 billion. The new company will include businesses from Votorantim Energia, Companhia Energética de São Paulo and other assets in which the two parties are partners. CESP shares advanced 1.61%, at R$24.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras released a clarification of news about cuts in the fulfillment of fuel orders, in which it denies the risk of shortages and claims to be maximizing production. Shares fell 1.36% to R$29.05.

Eletrobras (SA:) – President Jair Bolsonaro issued a Decree that regulates that, after privatization, the companies of the Eletrobras group must invest R$ 350 million per year in projects for the revitalization of water resources in the São Francisco and Rio Parnaíba basins and R$ 230 million per year in projects to revitalize the water resources of the hydrographic basins in the area of ​​influence of the reservoirs of the Furnas hydroelectric plants. Assets retreated 2.24%, to R$ 39.70.

Multilaser (SA:) – Multilaser signed a commercial agreement with Obabox Comércio e Tecnologia, for the association of commercialization and product development businesses. The transaction, closed for R$ 15 million, provides that Obabox’s operations will be incorporated into Multilaser. The brand will be added to the company’s current portfolio, which adds up to 25 names. The shares rose 0.50%, to R$8.05.

Engie (SA:) – Engie Brasil informed that it has concluded the sale of the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex, in the municipality of Capivari de Baixo (SC), to Fram Capital, for R$ 325 million. Of this total, BRL 210 million were paid at the end of the transaction and another BRL 115 million are subject to compliance with certain conditions precedent that must be fulfilled by the end of 2022. Shares fell 0.78%

MRV (SA:) – MRV registered a volume of R$2.084 billion in launches in the third quarter of this year, a slight increase of 0.5% compared to the same period last year, according to the operational preview disclosed this Monday, 18th, by the company. The group presented an advance of 2.4% in net sales in the annual comparison, reaching R$ 2,014 billion, with the sale of 8,455 units. Assets lost 2.16%, at R$ 12.21.

B3 (SA:) – B3 closed the purchase of 100% of the big data and artificial intelligence company Neoway for R$1.8 billion. The papers retreated 1.70%, to R$ 12.70.

IRB Brazil (SA:) – Reinsurer IRB Brasil Re announced the election of Willy Jordan Neto as its new vice president of finance and investor relations. According to a relevant fact, Jordan Neto will assume the position after obtaining prior authorization from the Superintendence of Private Insurance (SUSEP). The shares advanced 1.34%, at R$ 5.29.

Embraer (SA:) – Embraer signed a memorandum of understanding with Fokker Techniek and Fokker Services for joint exploration in the defense, commercial aviation, services and support markets. Assets depreciated 1.25%, at R$ 25.34.

Equatorial (SA:) – Equatorial Energia signed an agreement to acquire the remaining stakes in Solenergias Comercializadora de Energia and its subsidiary Helios Energia Comercializadora e Serviços, in the amount of R$47 million. The papers fell 1.98%, to R$ 24.28.

Getnet – Getnet ended its first day on the stock market worth R$7.3 billion. Units shoot up 2.98%, at R$7.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) (SA:) – Johnson & Johnson posted net income of $3.67 billion in the third quarter of 2021, up 3.2% from the same period in 2020. The result is equivalent to an adjusted earnings per share of $2.60 , surpassing the forecast of US$ 2.35 by analysts consulted by FactSet.

XP (NASDAQ:) (SA:) – XP announced the purchase of a stake in asset manager AZ Quest, for an undisclosed amount. BDRs retreated 2.63%, to R$198.85.