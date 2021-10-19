Ibovespa closed with a slight drop of 0.19%; dollar rises more than 1% and goes to R$ 5.52

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa showed that volatility has become a kind of “new normal” for the Brazilian stock exchange. The index closed the first session of this week practically stable, after reproducing a behavior seen in previous sessions. It traded lower in the first half of negotiations, zeroed losses and even traded slightly higher, without being able to expand gains.

For analysts, the Ibovespa is in the middle of a tug of war. What tends to pull the index up are the quarterly results of companies in the United States, which have been a positive surprise. “In the first week alone, more than 80% of the results came above market expectations. This shows that companies are coming back with greater strength from the pandemic and if they earn more, they are also worth more on the stock exchange”, highlights Rodrigo Franchini, a partner at the Monte Bravo office.

Here in Brazil, where fundamentals do not always guide the market, investors deal with fiscal and political risks. These are the forces that tend to push the Ibovespa down, with an additional hand coming from China, which showed worse-than-expected indicators on Monday. Chinese GDP grew 4.9% in the third quarter, below expectations for a 5.2% increase. Industrial production also came in below expectations, rising by 3.1% in September, compared to expectations for a rise of 4.5%.

“It was already expected that the Ibovespa would react badly. We are an emerging country and we export many commodities [matérias-primas], so if China, which is our commercial partner, is indicating a slowdown, we could have an impact here”, says Peterson Silva, allocation strategist at Ébano Investimentos.

The Ibovespa ended the day with a slight drop of 0.19% to 114,428 points. The volume traded was R$ 29.3 billion. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 trades between gains and losses in the after market to 114,880 points, a slight drop of 0.1%.

The commercial dollar rose again strongly and closed up 1.21% to R$5.520 on purchase and R$5.521 on sale. The dollar futures for November 2021 advances 1% in the business of after market, quoted at R$ 5,529.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 rose four basis points, to 9.36%; DI for January 2025 was up three basis points, at 10.27%; and the DI for January 2027 registered a positive change of five basis points, at 10.66%.

Internally, analysts draw attention to two aspects. First, the increased perception of fiscal risk. João Roma, Minister of Citizenship, said in an interview with TV Brazil, that Auxílio Brasil, an income transfer program that should replace Bolsa Família in November, should benefit close to 17 million people and average R$300 a month. The two numbers are higher than the current program, which serves 14.6 million people, with an average monthly payment of R$190.

“The aid being advertised without having counterparts is not good. The interest curve rose again and, not by chance, the dollar hit 5.50 again”, says Franchini.

“There are also doubts about the government’s role in relation to emergency aid, whether or not it will be maintained”, adds Silva.

On Monday, President Jair Bolsonaro said that the government should resolve this week details about the extension of emergency aid and also measures related to the price of diesel in the country.

Another fear is political. Investors are aware of the impacts that the final report of Covid’s CPI may have on the vote on the PEC of court orders and other structural reforms, such as the Income Tax.

Inflation is another aggravating factor. In the Focus report of the Central Bank, financial institutions revised upwards the projections for inflation this year, for the 28th consecutive week, and in 2022, for the 13th week. Now, economists estimate an increase of 8.69% in the IPCA at the end of 2021 (above the 8.59% estimated previously) and 4.18% next year, also above the 4.17% forecast last week.

Expectations for Brazilian economic activity were reduced and economists now expect a 5.01% GDP growth this year, compared to a 5.04% growth forecast last week. For 2022, estimates have also worsened and now point to an expansion of 1.50% of GDP, compared to 1.54% in the previous survey.

In the US, there was a profit-taking movement in the first half of the session, following the robust score that stock indices achieved last week. But the Stock Exchanges returned to gain in the afternoon. The Dow Jones closed very close to stability with a slight drop of 0.1%. The S&P 500 rose 0.34% and the Nasdaq Technology Exchange rose 0.84%.

Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, Tesla and United Airlines release their quarterly numbers this week. On balance sheets, investors pay attention to comments about problems in the supply chains and inflation.

Oil prices started to retreat again today. A barrel of WTI traded for November 2021 traded up slightly by 0.16% to $82.38. Brent’s fell 0.81% to $84.17.

US industrial production data for September came in lower and pushed the indices down. The indicator had a drop of 1.28%, the lowest level since February, given the continuity of the supply chain crisis. The result frustrated the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which predicted a monthly increase of 0.2%.

In Europe, stock exchanges close earlier, which is why they have not followed the turn of the markets. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, dropped 0.5%. The Paris stock exchange (CAC-40) was down 0.81% and the Frankfurt stock exchange (DAX) fell 0.72%.

