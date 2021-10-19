Ibovespa reverses and rises, hitchhiking on Wall Street By Reuters

2/2



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index was deflating the losses of the first hours of the session, supported by the improvement of the financial and energy sectors, following the turnaround of the New York stock exchanges.

At 2:07 pm, it showed an increase of 0.11%, at 114,779.15 points. The financial turnover totaled 18.7 billion reais.

While business remained weighed down by disappointing third-quarter growth data from China, agents’ sentiment gained some momentum with expectations of positive results from companies including Netflix (NASDAQ:), Verizon (NYSE:), Tesla (NASDAQ:) and Intel (NASDAQ:), scheduled for this week, which made the technology sector rise in bloc.

Here, stocks from the financial sector were among the index’s positive standouts, including Bradesco (SA:), Cielo (SA:) and Santander Brasil (SA:).

In addition, the corporate news dictated specific gains, such as that Americanas and Lojas Americanas (SA:) can anticipate their merger plans and the purchase of the Pernambuco diagnostic medicine group Marcelo Magalhães by Fleury (SA:).

Electricity company papers also rose, as rains across the country supplied hydroelectric reservoirs, reducing the risks of rationing. Eletrobras (SA:) and CPFL (SA:) were among the earnings leaders.

(By Aluísio Alves)