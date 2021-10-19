Idol reveals Crespo’s “betrayal” that caused him to fall

Credit: Disclosure/São Paulo

Coach Crespo left São Paulo’s command last week. Days after the Argentine commander’s departure, ex-lateral Cicinho revealed what motivated the Argentine’s fall in the Tricolor Paulista, in addition to the bad results.

“Only for the São Paulo fans to stop feeling sorry for Crespo. According to information I received from CT in São Paulo, Crespo was the false humble. He tried to bring the player who didn’t play to his side saying that he was going to play, but he also didn’t. And the players started to get ‘up to the point’ with him, because they started to see betrayal”, he said.

“There was, yes, a plot to make him fall. You can see Benítez’s posture in the two games with Rogério Ceni and Crespo. He no longer had control of the locker room, Curly hung himself. Better late than never. Crespo really had to leave, and the coach came who had to come”, said Cicinho, on the program “Arena SBT”.

