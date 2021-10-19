‘If I want a striker, I’ll put the GP’

Coach Sylvinho addressed this Monday once again on the issue of not releasing Fagner to attack. Recognizing that the match against São Paulo set a specific scenario for the full-backs to come out further back, the coach said that nothing changes his idea that a full-back should defend first of all.

“Fábio has two, three assists. Fagner also has one, he’s already passed the middle too, when he gets past midfield. Only, first, they are defenders. If I want a striker, I put GP“, cried the coach, citing attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira as the option for the lateral to be able to defend and attack.

“We have Gustavo, we have Adson. We have many externals, supported by full-backs of that level, like Fábio and Fagner, they let go. Part of the strategy was that and Du did it – and did very well. But our opponent was taking some chances. that we had better,” he continued.

Despite the blunt statement, Sylvinho said that the game presented this possibility because of Benítez’s individual booking in Cantillo, making it more difficult for Timon to leave from the inside.

“I don’t want to go into the tactical merit of the game too much, but São Paulo, for not having externals, Cantillo was being taken out of the field, we knew we would go to the wings. Du and Fábio would give this game construction. they could, because they don’t have the external, move forward,” he concluded.

Fagner, that he was Corinthians’s assist leader in 2020, gave only one pass to goal under the command of Sylvinho: taking a free kick to Cantillo’s header, against Bahia. Fábio Santos, in turn, has already made three passes to goal under the coach’s command.

See more at: Sylvinho, Fagner, Du Queiroz, Campeonato Brasileiro, Majestoso and Corinthians x So Paulo.