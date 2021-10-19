Igor Gomes praises the SPFC’s intensity and admits to the arrival of Ceni – 10/18/2021

The intensity shown by São Paulo in the derby against Corinthians surprised even Igor Gomes, one of the standouts of the 1-0 victory. The player admitted an “unusual” will in today’s match (18). The triumph was the first under the command of Rogério Ceni and ended a series of six consecutive draws for São Paulo.

“Classic is something that takes us out of normal. I really like to play with fans, for or against. But today I don’t know what happened, I had an unusual desire to want to do it, to make it happen. I tried mine. goal, I didn’t, but I’m looking for it. The important thing is that, the fans played the role, encouraged, made me feel very comfortable. Today was something different, I needed this game, to feel the heat of the fans again. it was special for me. Working to repeat it more and more,” he told SporTV.

Igor Gomes stood out in the two games with Rogério Ceni, against Ceará and Corinthians. In both, he played in midfield in a very mobile role with Gabriel Sara and Liziero, leaving Benítez in charge of setting up the plays.

Under the command of Hernán Crespo, the young man from Cotia constantly alternated between reserve and ownership. In the Argentine’s last games at São Paulo, he was improvised as a right-back.

“I work to have opportunities. When Crespo needed a full-back, he asked, and I agreed, of course. A team I like, a group I like. Versatility only makes those who can. I can play 8, on the edge, in side. My goal is always to help,” he explained.

“I try to worry about the things I control. I had chances, I played a lot with Diniz. I had my chances with Crespo, I played in the Paulista final. I started playing with Rogério. I try to worry about my work, that’s me. I charge a lot, and I do. Now, the climbing coach I can’t do,” he continued.

Asked about Crespo’s resignation and Ceni’s arrival, the midfielder praised the Argentine coach, but admitted an extra boost with the change of command. He compared the arrival of a new boss to a company. “You want to do, show work. This is natural [em toda profissão]. There was a change of coach, everyone wants to play. I don’t know if I can understand.”

“Professor Crespo is a great coach, a great person, who added a lot to me, especially defensively. But now it’s a new job, everyone wants to show, wants to play. Change always prompts us to want to give the best, to wanting to give more. The game was very important,” he added.