‘I’m not welcome’ · TV News

Ludmilla used social media this Tuesday morning (29th) to announce that she will no longer perform at the Multishow 2021 Awards. The funkeira complained about the lack of nomination of her name for the Singer of the Year category in the last two years. “I’m not welcome,” she said.

“I’m the first black singer in Latin America to accumulate a billion streams on Spotify alone. My clips add up to 2.5 billion views. Rainha da Favela was among the most played songs for months. It’s the numbers that speak,” she began.

“This year alone, I launched Numanice Live, a project that impacted Brazilian culture and revolutionized the pagoda market in a way never seen before, for being a woman at the front. Project that ensured the most watched solo music video of 2021 by a singer Brazilian pop”, listed the singer.

Brunna Gonçalves’ wife listed her most accessed hits and questioned the lack of nomination of her name for the Singer of the Year category in the last two years. “Since I won the first time, I impacted the entire system by being the first black singer to be nominated and to win this category in 26 years of award,” she said.

The funkeira won the category in 2019, but was booed by the audience when she received the Gum Music Award for Onda Different, the main reason for her fight with Anitta – the singer’s fans organized to harass Ludmilla and even made racist attacks.

Also in 2019, Ludmilla took over her relationship with Brunna. Since then, it has not been nominated for the main category of the award. “A representative of minorities, black singer, bisexual, funkista, peripheral. I was never nominated for the Singer of the Year category,” she complained. “Unfortunately, that’s the way the system boycotts you,” she found.

“Even though I was nominated for other award categories, there is a clear lack of recognition and understanding of the (few) awards we have here in Brazil,” lamented the funkeira. “Like me, several artists from various segments and banners who deserved to be nominated or recognized, are in the same situation,” he added.

“I hereby inform everyone and Multishow that I won’t be performing for the award this year. Thank you for the invitation, but where I’m not welcome, I prefer not to be just out of politeness”, warned the funkeira.

The nominees for the 2021 Singer of the Year award were Anitta, Iza, Luísa Sonza and Marília Mendonça; Ludmilla competes in the Hit of the Year categories with Esque de Onda and TVZ Clip with Rainha da Favela. O TV news contacted the channel, which did not return until the publication of this text.

Check out Ludmilla’s complete outburst below:

