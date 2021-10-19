IMF points out permanent GDP losses with the pandemic – 10/18/2021 – Why? Economese in good Portuguese

In the Economic Outlook Report released last week, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) slightly lowered its forecast for global economic growth this year to 5.9%, keeping 4.9% for next year. It also emphasized the “divergence” in the pace and extent of economic recovery across countries.

Two factors are highlighted in explaining the divergence. First of all, the different progress and scope of vaccination in the various countries, that is, the “great gap in access to vaccines”. The report shows a high positive correlation between vaccination rates on the one hand and upward revisions in country growth projections since April on the other. The other factor corresponds to national differences in the space available for adopting fiscal support policies.

The IMF referred to “lasting marks” left in the course of divergent recoveries, with emerging and developing economies showing in the medium term deeper damage than the average among advanced countries. For example, in the cases of emerging Asia (excluding China), Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean, gross domestic products now forecast by the Fund for 2024 should be, respectively, 9%, 5% and 4.5% lower than those projected before the pandemic, in January of last year. Only the United States and emerging countries in Eastern Europe appear with higher GDP than before.

The divergence of the consequences of the pandemic is also manifested in the labor markets and in the levels of productive capacity utilization. The IMF projects that by 2024 there will be job losses in relation to trends before the largest pandemic among emerging and developing countries.

It is necessary to distinguish, on the one hand, the permanent loss of GDP caused by the pandemic and, on the other, its consequences for its future trajectory. There is a definite loss when comparing the trajectories that were previously foreseen and those that were effective with the pandemic. Even if one hypothetically supposed an exact return of the economy to its previous starting point, returning from there on to the growth rate prior to the pandemic, all the GDP not generated during the crisis would be permanently lost.

This is a different situation from crises associated with industrial or financial cycles common in history because, in these cases, some period of above-normal or trend growth will usually have occurred previously. In the pandemic there is only the loss side.

There is also a high probability that sequelae—or “scars”—prevent a full return to the GDP level projected before the pandemic. As in the hypothesis of a recovery in the form of an “inverted square root”. In this case, the permanent loss of GDP would include the differences between the GDP levels projected before and after, even assuming a return to the potential growth rate prior to the pandemic.

As discussed here earlier, the pandemic is scarring labor markets. Significant term unemployment leads to skills erosion. The quality and quantity of hours in human capital formation is also being negatively impacted.

The pandemic will leave other scars, as discussed by Diggle and Bartholomew (2021). It must be taken into account that financial support by the public sector has made it possible for “zombie” companies to survive, that is, incapable of generating returns and with difficulty in meeting debt services. Support via public policies prevented the death of viable companies under normal conditions, but the side effect of creating zombies constitutes, in turn, an impediment to the reallocation of resources.

There is also the fact that experiences with strong negative shocks have persistent impacts on the beliefs and mood of companies and businesses, inducing them to greater levels of risk aversion in financial and budgetary decisions. It is not by chance that, historically, savings go up during pandemics.

On the other hand, the pandemic brought a positive productivity shock in sectors where there was some business reluctance to accelerate digitization and automation, as revealed in some recent surveys of corporate managers. Certainly the challenges in terms of the need to retrain the workforce have also increased.

The IMF report presented a more positive medium-term scenario for the US economy, including a favorable assessment of the effects of the Biden administration’s fiscal program, whose feasibility of political approval was certainly facilitated by the pandemic crisis. If desired, the reader can include this among the “positive shocks”.

The scars, with different depths between countries, will limit the extent to which the recovery will bring their economies closer to pre-pandemic trajectories. The shorter such recovery, the greater the permanent loss of GDP arising from differences between projected GDP before and after. Bad news in particular for emerging and developing economies that, according to the IMF report, are on the underside of the “recoveries divergence”.

What about the growing trends after the pandemic, that is, already incorporating its aftereffects? Is there any reason to expect them to change up or down as a lasting consequence of the pandemic?

Here, as we observe in this space, there is the danger that national economic policies will privilege risk prevention and retreat into productive integration across borders that marked globalization in the decades prior to the global financial crisis, already subject to pressure in the opposite direction since then. The primacy of efficiency and cost minimization would give way to security against the risk of shocks to the availability of imports. The disruptions in supply that have marked the current moment of recovery from the crisis can be used as justification for this.

It remains to be seen how far the demarcation lines of what will be considered “strategic” by the various countries would be extended. But moving towards the closing of markets tends to negatively affect the future evolution of productivities. One cannot lose sight of the exuberant result in terms of global poverty reduction and less inequality between national per capita incomes that accompanied globalization.

It is also necessary to take into account as a possible positive consequence the strengthening — apparently the case in many countries — of domestic political support for the pursuit of sustainable and inclusive growth. For now, however, there are permanent losses in GDP.