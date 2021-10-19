Impression is that the virus will start to run out

The inventor of alcohol gel, Swiss health care physician Didier Pittet said he believed the coronavirus’s tendency was “to start running out a little bit.” Therefore, for him, it may be that an annual revaccination against covid-19 is not necessary.

He explained that in the case of flu this happens because the virus of this disease is very mutable and there are different viruses. Also for this reason, the vaccine, in this other case, includes more than one type, and they are the ones that are most likely to create epidemics in the year.

“As for the coronavirus, we cannot know even today if it will continue to mutate or make new variants. It seems that it probably will not,” he said, in an interview with the newspaper Valor Econômico. And he added: “this is part of a somewhat catastrophic scenario. But today we do not have the impression, based on scientific data, that this virus will behave like this. We are more under the impression that this virus will at a certain point start to if it wears out a little, if it goes out a little.”

The doctor emphasizes, however, that all surveillance is important since there is no definitive answer on the subject. The Swiss noted, for example, that there may still be “one or two new variants” and that, eventually, one of them may be able to circumvent the vaccines or reduce their effectiveness, which would result in the need for a new dose or even “a vaccine A little different”.

“That’s not to say it’s going to go away, but it’s probably going to be part of the coronavirus family we’ve lived with for hundreds of years, without the need for vaccination every year,” he said.

From pandemic to epidemic

In addition to creating alcohol gel, Pittet It’s head doctor the Infection Prevention and Control Service of the University Hospital and the Faculty of Medicine of Geneva. The doctor is also chairman of the independent commission created by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, to lead the pandemic in the country.

The expert believes that the pandemic will become a pandemic when countries present greater controls of the disease and only have epidemic outbreaks, as is the case in Norway, where the situation is better. On the other hand, he emphasizes that the low numbers of vaccination coverage in the world maintain the pandemic scenario.

“For example, in Africa vaccination is on the order of only 4% of the population, and there are less than 20 countries that have vaccinated 10% of the population. We will always be at risk of pandemic. Why is a vaccinated person protected, but an unvaccinated one continues not being protected, it threatens others and threatens itself,” he explained.

Therefore, for the Swiss doctor, it may be that in a few months we will have “an uncontrolled situation in some places and new variants that are less sensitive to the vaccines we have”. In the case of Brazil, the sanitarist believes that if there are enough vaccines to revaccinate the entire population, this is a good initiative for 2022.