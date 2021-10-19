in a private school in Recife, educators go from room to room and send a letter to parents warning about the series

The series Round 6, which has been a cause for concern among families of children and adolescents, has also drawn the attention of educators. At Colégio Vera Cruz, in the Gracias neighborhood, in the North Zone of Recife, the direction has been doing an orientation job about the Netflix series with students and parents. With an indicative rating of 16 years, Round 6 it has been seen by younger children, who are attracted to the anime-inspired aesthetic. The point is that the little ones should not be exposed to inappropriate entertainment content, which can negatively impact their development throughout childhood and adolescence.

Read too:

Round 6: “This can end up causing emotional harm to children,” says psychologist on Netflix series

Round 6: Did your son say ‘chips 1, 2, 3’? Watch out! Expression of the series serves as a warning to parents

“It’s a situation that requires parental monitoring. The content of the series is very heavy. That’s why we are preparing a circular, to be sent today (the 18th) to parents. They need to be attentive to questions about Round 6. We know it’s hard to control, especially teenagers. But this is necessary”, says the director of Vera Cruz, Gladys Brasileiro. She says that, at school, she has not often heard comments about the grade coming from younger students (from elementary school, from 1st to 5th grade). “The older, from the final years of elementary school (6th to 9th grade), they even talk discreetly about the series. We began mentoring work with students in these final grades. The supervisor went to the rooms to talk to them about the matter.”

Read too: Round 6: experts advise on care that adults should take to prevent children from viewing inappropriate content for their age group

The school principal adds that, especially during the pandemic, society as a whole experiences mixed feelings, marked by pain and loss. “In this context, comes Round 6, which brings a total degradation, with a lot of death. Children and teenagers need the opposite: constructive things,” says Gladys.

the impact of Round 6 in the childhood

According to the synopsis, the series features bankrupt players who accept an invitation to a survival game, and a millionaire prize awaits participants, but the stakes are high and deadly. Thereby, Round 6 brings scenes and themes of murder, torture, organ trafficking and suicide. And what is striking is that all this comes in children’s games (“1,2,3” potato chips, tug of war and marble), in which the losers of the challenges die with a lot of gunfire.

Watch the trailer:

Child and adolescent psychiatrist Carolina Rolim explains that series that bring content about violence and suicide, for example, can trigger emotional triggers – a mental response that involves emotions, thoughts and behaviors that can be negative. In other words, when faced with scenes like those in the series, children and young people can react more passionately to what they have seen. “For those who are emotionally vulnerable, these scenes have a more intense impact and tend to be a significant trigger,” says Carolina.

The doctor recommends that parents supervise everything that their children, until the end of adolescence, access. “I don’t usually impose on parents what they should or shouldn’t recommend to their children. Each family has a way of thinking. What I present are the recommendations brought by science and the impact that each attitude can generate. , families talk to their children. “But one thing is certain: if the age rating is 16, why will younger children and teenagers see it? It’s clearly inappropriate content for them,” adds Carolina.

According to psychologist Rodrigo Nery, after Round 6 went viral, many children ended up having access to the content of the Korean production. “This can end up attracting children and causing psychological damage. The series shows scenes of suicide, organ trafficking, psychological torture, explicit violence and swearing. It is completely inappropriate for children,” he warns. He emphasizes that it is the entire responsibility of the family to decide what is best for their children, whether or not to allow access to inappropriate content for their age. “However, it is important that our children access appropriate content for each age group”, reinforces Rodrigo Nery. The psychologist advises that the child’s guardians control the amount of time they are exposed to screens and place limits on their use. “They should also be together with the little ones if the decision is to allow them access to this inappropriate content for their age group.”

The psychologist also highlights how important it is for the family to create a welcoming environment that prioritizes dialogue with the children, with a routine of conversations about the child’s day: what they did, what they saw and what they learned. “This can help not to create a panic about what the child is consuming. If she has already watched the series, it is good to remember that each one absorbs content in a different way. It is important to question what they learned and what they felt watching the production and, based on the answers, parents and children should discuss together”, adds Rodrigo Nery.