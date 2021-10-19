In addition to PSDB politicians, meet the other seven pre-candidates for the presidency

RIO – With less than a year to go before the 2022 presidential election, politicians and parties are accelerating moves to consolidate alliances until the election in which the focus should be on anti-Bolsonarism. The three PSDB pre-candidates, Arthur Virgílio, Eduardo Leite and João Doria, participate this Tuesday in the face-to-face debate promoted by the newspapers O Globo and Valor. In addition to them, other applicants are seeking to consolidate their names for the 2022 dispute.

In the voting intention polls, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) remains in the lead of the race for Planalto, with 5 percentage points more than the second place, president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), according to the last survey of IPEC.

2022 Elections:Mayors of big cities avoid defining support for Lula or Bolsonaro

Main candidate of the left, Lula raised the tone last week against Ciro Gomes (PDT) after exchanges of insults on social networks involving former president Dilma Rousseff and shows no signs of opening for a union between the parties in the first round. The pedetista, who is expected to run in his fourth presidential election, runs outside in the left field — with 8% of the voting intentions — to win the sympathy of voters who refuse to vote for Lula.

Closer to the PT are the PCdoB, which closed an alliance in the hope that Manuela D’Ávila from Rio Grande do Sul can make up the ticket occupying the position of vice president, and Psol, when announcing that it will not present a pre-candidacy for the presidency of the Republic next year for the first time in the party’s history. With that, the legend heads to join Lula in the search for a unity to “defeat the extreme right”, as the president of the acronym, Juliano Medeiros, told GLOBO.

After leaving the PT in 2014, the PSB is now working to strengthen itself as an option for vice runner in Lula’s eventual ticket. Part of the legend’s strategy was to affiliate important names such as the governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino, who left the PCdoB, and deputies Marcelo Freixo, ex-Psol, and Tabata Amaral, ex-PDT. Despite this, the PT has not yet given any concrete signs that it will form an alliance with the PSB and will accept the nomination of a candidate for vice president.

The current president, Jair Bolsonaro, has not yet found a party to take full control and is courted by a few acronyms. Allies advise the president to take advantage of the moment of truce in political tensions and seal his entry into the PP, acronym for the chief minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). On the other hand, Bolsonaro also has conversations with the PTB and confides to allies that he can still opt for a small acronym.





Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) launched his pre-candidacy in the party. Photo: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency 11/19/2019 The MDB is considering launching the candidacy of Simone Tebet, after the senator drew attention to the Covid CPI Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo 26/06/2021 After annulling the convictions at the Car Wash, Lula reestablished political rights and will be able to run in 2022. Photo: Edilson Dantas President Jair Bolsonaro is increasingly showing himself as a candidate for re-election. On a visit to the Chamber in February, after being cursed by opposition deputies, he replied: “We meet at 22”. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR Luiz Henrique Mandetta’s performance at the Ministry of Health and the visibility he gained at the time made the Dem consider launching his name in its own candidacy in 2022 Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Third place in the last elections, Ciro Gomes wants to be the option of the left to defeat Bolsonaro in 2022 Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil / Agência O Globo The governor of São Paulo has placed himself as the center-right option to Bolsonaro, not avoiding the clash with the president, with his eye on 2022 Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo Doria’s plans may run into the articulations of a group of toucans to launch the governor of RS, Eduardo Leite, to the presidency Photo: Gustavo Mansur / Agência O Globo Former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio Neto is among the politicians who dispute the PSDB caucuses Photo: Disclosure Since leaving the government fighting with the president, the name of former judge Sergio Moro is quoted for 2022 Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil

The national president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, has already stated that the party should launch its own candidacy in 2022. In search of a space in the so-called “third way”, the PSD is trying to attract the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, currently affiliated with the DEM from Minas Gerais, to run as an option for Lula’s polarization with President Jair Bolsonaro. Pacheco is also coveted as an option for the new União Brasil, the result of the merger between DEM and PSL, and will be the party with the most television time and the most money from the electoral fund.

Among other candidates for the vacancy of the “third way”, former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM) is also considered for next year’s election after the performance and visibility achieved in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The politician sought to work according to the guidelines of Science, clashed with Bolsonaro, and after his resignation, in April 2020, he started to take a stand against the president in order to detach his image from the current government.

Another prominent name during the health crisis was Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS). Keen with firm data and positions, the congressman drew the party’s attention during Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI). Tebet, who represents the women’s bench, got an informal spot and has been present at most meetings ever since. It emerges as the most viable alternative for the MDB in the face of — until then — ex-president Michel Temer’s lack of interest in running for the election next year.

Also in the wake of Covid’s CPI, senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE), a member of the commission, has already presented his own pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic and is trying to win a place in the third way. According to Vieira, the idea is to enter the race as soon as possible. Citizenship, however, is still going to analyze the pre-candidacy and should not go alone in the presidential race. The intention is to find a name that unifies the forces of the center, even if it is from another party.

Raised to popularity after acting as the main judge in the cases of Operation Lava-Jato, Sergio Moro left the magistracy to join the Bolsonaro government as Minister of Justice. After his abrupt departure from office, marked by friction and public accusations that the president was trying to interfere with the Federal Police, Moro’s path in politics remained uncertain. A name considered strong for the third way, the former judge must take a course until November, when he ends his consulting contract with the company Alvarez & Marsal, in the United States.

Last month, Moro met with representatives of Podemos, in Curitiba, in addition to other agendas in São Paulo and Brasília. As anticipated by GLOBO columnist Bela Megale, Moro is considering changing the presidential project and running for the Senate for a party that supports a third way name for Planalto. Politicians close to him claim that the former Lava-Jato judge intends to be on a platform to defend himself from the criticism he will receive during the elections, especially those directed by Lula, whose convictions handed down by Moro were overturned by the Supreme Court.

In the view of these politicians, Moro would find it easier to be elected to the Senate, running for the state of Paraná than to reach Planalto, since he has difficulty in penetrating both the left and the right linked to Bolsonaro.