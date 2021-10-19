In Derrick Henry’s fantastic game and with several leadership changes, Titans turn and beat the Bills

Match had seven leadership changes and ended with a big comeback for the Titans in the last period.

On Monday Night Football of week 6 of the NFL, one game! victory of Tennessee Titans over the buffalo bills this Monday by 34 to 31.

The match was incredible from the start. Even with only six points in the 1st quarter, the 2nd started and ended insanely. The first touchdown of the game was from Derrick Henry.

The Titans running back ran 76 yards and reached his 4th career TD with 75 or more yards.

The answer came with Stefon Diggs. Josh Allen’s 14-yard pass and Diggs catch to make 13-7 for the Bills.

After Tannehill scored a four-yard touchdown, the Titans were once again ahead: 17 to 13. However, Cole Beasley, with 40 seconds left in the 1st half, returned to putting the Bills in charge of the score: 20 to 17.

The sad note of the confrontation was on account of the injury of Taylor Lewan. The player injured his neck and had to be removed from the immobilized stadium. In the middle of the journey, he nodded, an encouragement to everyone present.

Bass started the 2nd half hitting another field goal and putting the Bills 23 to 17 on the scoreboard. Nothing that could scare Derrick Henry. The running back again showed his strength and scored another touchdown: 24 to 23 for the Titans.

Tommy Sweeney made his first touchdown at the end of the 3rd quarter. To add to this, the Bills went on to successfully convert two points: 31 to 24 entering the last period.

With three minutes to go, Derrick Henry got his act together once more. Touchdown run to give the Titans the lead once again: 34 to 31.

But the best was for the end of the match. With 12 seconds left, important decision for the Bills: to kick field goal and tie the game or run for a yard and stay in the “door” or even touchdown.

Josh Allen tried, but was blocked by the Titans defense, who won the match magnificently, at the last moment: 34-31.

With the result, the Titans (4-2) are in 1st in AFC South, while the Bills are with 4-2 and continue in the leadership of AFC East.

Statistics

Ryan Tannehill: 18/29 on passes, 216 yards, 1 intercept

Derrick Henry: 20 runs, 143 yards and 3 TD