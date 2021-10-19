In just four hours, Vasco fans raise more than R$100,000 for Dynamite statue | Vasco

The mobilization of the fans already exceeds R$ 110 thousand collected. Donations can be made starting at R$ 25.00, with the right to a certificate of participation in the campaign. Those who contribute with the amount of R$1,000.00 will have the right to perpetuate their name at the base of the statue of Roberto, which will be located on the lawn of São Januário in front of the curve of the stands.

+Vasco invites fans to make donations in crowdfunding for Dynamite statue in São Januário

1 of 2 Vasco fans raise 60% of 190,000 reais — Photo: Publicity Vasco fans collect 60% of 190,000 reais — Photo: Disclosure

The rewards offered to donors include, in addition to the certificate and name in the honor, exclusive campaign currency, poster and shirt autographed by Dinamite, visit with Roberto to the studio where the statue is being carved and even a miniature of the statue (donated by R $3,000).

The initiative also counted on nominal donations from the president of Vasco, Jorge Salgado, one of the first to donate R$1,000. Vitor Roma, marketing vice; Danillo Bento, Vice Communication; Zeca Bulhões, deputy legal counsel, were other members of the current board who made equally important donations.