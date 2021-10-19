In just one week, gasoline prices rise by 3.3%

The rise in the price of gasoline continues at an accelerated pace and, in just a week, it even became 3.3% more expensive. The value was the result of yet another readjustment promoted by Petrobras and, in some parts of the country, the fuel reaches around R$ 7.00 per liter.

According to information from the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels, the price of gasoline reached R$ 7,499 in Bagé – RS, the highest value recorded in the country. On the last 9th of October, a new readjustment of 7.2% it was carried out by Petrobras, which justified it as a compensation for the rise in international prices for the product.

At the same level, the price of cooking gas also underwent adjustments promoted by Petrobras. The increase in gas in the same period was 1.8% in resales. There are places where the average price of the product exceeds R$ 100.00 and even reaches R$ 135.00.

The constant rise in the value of gasoline has been one of the driving forces behind inflation and the government maintains its policy of not interfering with Petrobras. Gasoline in September had a growth in the amount corresponding to 1.16%, being a historic mark, even if negative, as it is the highest for the month since the beginning of the Real Plan.

A bill, which is being processed and approved last October 14 in Congress, deals with the equalization of the tax for all states. The government seeks to reduce the value of fuels by around 7%. Diesel has also increased and the class of truck drivers has recently signaled the possibility of a strike.

According to the ANP, diesel increased by 0.3% and reached an average of R$4.976 per liter.