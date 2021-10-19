In Santa Catarina, confirmed the sale of Neoway for R$ 1.8 billion

Technology company, headquartered in Florianópolis, has 450 employees and 500 customers

The sale of Neoway Tecnologia Integrada Assessoria e Negócios to B3 was officially confirmed this Tuesday (19th). The technology company from Santa Catarina specializes in big data analytics and artificial intelligence for business.

B3 will pay 1.8 billion reais in the commercial operation. You must submit the purchase at the next general meeting of shareholders. The closing of the transaction is still subject to approval by the CVM (Securities Commission) and by CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense).

The confirmation was released by the website “Infomoney”.

The company

Founded in 2002 by entrepreneur Jaime de Paula, Neoway is one of the largest big data analytics and artificial intelligence companies in Latin America.

The company offers solutions that generate greater productivity and precision in decision-making in sales and marketing, credit, fraud prevention, compliance and legal intelligence.

Neoway has more than 450 employees in three offices, more than 500 clients, and has projected net income of R$190 million for 2022.

According to a statement, the acquisition is in line with B3’s strategy to develop data and analytics products for the financial and capital markets, as well as credit and retail, serving both financial clients and clients in other markets.

Bradesco BBI says that the purchase of Neoway of 9.5 times the firm’s value (EV) on sales is reasonably above that paid by other software or technology companies. Even so, the bank says it sees the transaction as qualitatively positive.