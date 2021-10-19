The character of Bruno Montaleone, 25, in “Secret Truths 2” promises a lot of controversy. Is that Matheus will be a model who also works as a male prostitute, and will be involved with all members of the same family.

According to actress Deborah Evelyn, she anticipated the columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the O Globo newspaper, Matheus will have sex with her character, Betty, with her husband, Lorenzo (Celso Frateschi), and also with their couple of children, Irina (Julia Stockler) and Giotto (Johnny Massaro).

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@montaleonebruno

“Who knows Matheus first is Betty”, says the actress, whose character is a stylist. “She works with a lot of kids, despite being very happily married and having a super stable relationship. She falls in love because Matheus is different from others.”

“Then he meets Giotto because of Betty, in a fashion show” he continues. “And it also gets closer to Irina and Lorenzo. And all of this is a scare for Betty, because she is a very independent woman who just thought she was going to have affairs. She likes sex. So, how are you going to handle the situation when you find out that Matheus is not alone with her?”

“Secret Truths 2” premieres on Wednesday (20) on Globoplay. Initially, 10 episodes will be available. It is the first soap opera produced exclusively for the streaming service.