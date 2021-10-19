In testimony to the PF, Bolsonaro’s aide confirms that he brokered a meeting between the president and Luís Miranda

BRASÍLIA — In a statement given to the Federal Police, President Jair Bolsonaro’s aide (no party) Jonathas Diniz Vieira Coelho, who is a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy, confirmed the meeting between the agent and Federal Deputy Luís Miranda (DEM- DF) in March of this year. The lawmaker is at the center of the inquiry into President Jair Bolsonaro’s alleged malfeasance involving suspected irregularities in the purchase of the Indian vaccine Covaxin.

Covid’s CPI: Parallel report wants to propose indictment of Bolsonaro and three other ministers

Miranda claims that on March 20 he and his brother, the Ministry of Health’s servant Luís Ricardo Miranda, went to report suspected irregularities in the contract to President Jair Bolsonaro at the Palácio da Alvorada. In testimony to the CPI, they said they had taken a copy of the Invoice to Bolsonaro.

In the testimony given to the PF on the 1st, Bolsonaro’s aide confirmed that on March 20 this year, after returning from an event in Taguatinga, where he was accompanying the president, he received a message from Miranda in which he asked to “Notify us the PR that there is a heavy corruption scheme going on in the acquisition of vaccines within the Ministry of Health”.

The hearing was taken by the delegate William Tito Schuman Marinho, who leads the investigations. According to the account given by Diniz Coelho, the president took note of this message. The testimony is present in the inquiry being processed by the Supreme Court (STF) on alleged malfeasance of Bolsonaro, for which the PF requested an extension for another 45 days.

” THAT, immediately, the President of the Republic asked the deponent to get in touch with the Federal Deputy to ask him to appear, still on 03/20/2021, at Palácio da Alvorada. THAT, he called the Federal Deputy informing about the orientation of the President of the Republic. THAT, the Federal Deputy informed that he would attend the Palácio da Alvorada accompanied by two people. THAT, he received confirmation from the Federal Deputy at 4:07 pm”, says the testimony.

Also according to the Lieutenant Captain’s report, he “remembers that the meeting took place between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm. THAT the Federal Deputy arrived, in fact, accompanied by two people: one identified himself as the Deputy’s wife Federal; the other, later learned from the press, that he would be the brother of the Federal Deputy. WHO received them in an embarkation and disembarkation area and led them to the meeting place, in the library.”

The investigation seeks to find out whether Bolsonaro committed the crime of malfeasance for having received information about alleged irregularities in the purchase of the vaccine in March and for not having, at the time, determined the opening of an investigation by the Federal Police.

The aide-de-camp also tells the PF that Bolsonaro received Luís Miranda and his brother at the door of the Palácio da Alvorada library, and that he did not participate in the meeting, nor did he have access to the contents of the conversation afterwards. He also reported that it was not within his purview to check whether guests were carrying cell phones or not.

Diniz Coelho affirmed, however, that he received, on March 22, a message, via WhatsApp, from the federal deputy, in which he forwarded a document and an audio.

“HE forwarded, probably on the same day, to the President of the Republic’s cell phone the messages (text and audio) he received, on 03/22/2021, from the Federal Deputy. THAT, he wants to make it clear that the contact he had with the Federal Deputy it was impersonal in character,” he concluded.