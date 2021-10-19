In the first game with fans, Fluminense had a loss three times greater than without an audience | Rio de Janeiro

Last Monday, CBF released the financial bulletin – the famous borderô – of Fluminense’s match against Fortaleza, on October 6th, the first Tricolor game with the public since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The paying audience of 3,187 fans who attended the Maracanã in the 2-0 defeat by the Ceará team generated revenue of R$99,632.50. The amount, however, was insufficient to cover the stadium’s operating costs, which were R$ 710,271.12. Thus, the net revenue from the match (revenue – total expenses) was negative by R$ 610,638.62.

1 of 2 Fluminense fans against Fortaleza — Photo: Andre Durão Fluminense fans against Fortaleza — Photo: Andre Durão

Since then, Fluminense played another game with the public at Maracanã, against Atlético-GO, on October 9th. The bordero of this second game, however, has not yet been released.

The loss in this first game was already imagined by the club due to the number of tickets sold, since the internal calculation was that it would be necessary to sell 10,000 tickets to cover the expenses of opening three sectors of the stadium (South, East and West) and for using the protocol of the Municipality of Rio for the test event. In his last press conference, on October 1st, President Mário Bittencourt said he did not fear a negative financial result in these first games with the public:

– One of the great discussions of the Technical Council (of CBF), and which was unanimous, is: we will all initially have financial difficulties to carry out the operations. In any stadium and in any club, all of us. We needed to make the fans start to return, the financial criterion is not being prioritized. If finance were prioritized, it would not be worth opening under these conditions at this time. Even for the fans too. We’re going to do everything to follow the rules and make things more flexible, to get cheaper for the fans and for us, until we find an interesting equation again.

In each of the three previous games held at Maracanã with closed gates, against Bragantino, São Paulo and Bahia, Fluminense’s expenses were just over R$ 200 thousand. Lower number due to the reduced stadium operation due to the absence of public.

In the comparison between the two scenarios (with and without public), the increases are mainly due to the items referring to operating expenses, stadium rent and consumption accounts.

Difference in expenses of SEM x WITH Fluminense’s audience:

Ferj Rate (from BRL 0 to BRL 4.6 thousand)

INSS 5% decree (from BRL 0 to BRL 4.9 thousand)

Operating expense (from BRL 12 thousand to BRL 20 thousand)

INSS 20% W/O operating expense (from BRL 2.4 thousand to BRL 4 thousand)

Confection, sale and pre-sale of tickets (from R$ 0 to R$ 16.5 thousand)

Stadium rental (from BRL 30 thousand to BRL 90 thousand)

Consumer bills (from BRL 50 thousand to BRL 75 thousand)

Stadium operating expenses (from R$63 thousand to R$436 thousand)

