In the IMF’s sights, the flow of cryptoactives jumps in Brazil but does not light up an alert in the BC, says Reuters

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Resources allocated by Brazilians to cryptoactives abroad jumped 145% in 2021, a move that has been closely monitored by the Central Bank, but without triggering any internal warning, according to two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Although the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has drawn attention to the risks associated with the increase in this flow in emerging markets, the assessment is that in Brazil the issue is not enough to represent a concern.

From January to August, the volume invested by Brazilians in these assets reached 4.3 billion dollars, compared to 1.7 billion dollars in the same period last year and 1.7 billion dollars in the same period of 2019.

Alone, the amount contributed in 2021 represents 36.8% of the total stock already allocated historically by Brazilians in cryptoactives: 11.7 billion dollars since 2016, when these numbers timidly began to sensitize BC statistics.

Although the autarchy’s Monetary Policy director, Bruno Serra, recently acknowledged that the increase in values ​​was significant, a Central Bank source told Reuters, on condition of anonymity, that monitoring by the regulatory body is more out of curiosity than by risk at this time.

“(Invested volume) is too little to generate any problems,” he said.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of the matter in its Global Financial Stability Report, noting that the increased trading of cryptoactives in emerging markets could potentially lead to destabilizing capital flows.

The IMF noted in the document that this movement may be accelerating dollarization and eroding the effectiveness of existing exchange restrictions and capital control management measures.

“Emerging markets and developing economies facing these risks must prioritize macro-policy strengthening and consider the benefits of issuing digital currencies by central banks,” said the IMF.

A second government source, familiar with the discussions on the subject, pointed out that in Brazil there is no large amount invested in cryptoactives, but “some allocation” made by agents who bet on their valorization.

This investment is made either directly, via exchanges that are not regulated, or through investment funds, which are normally regulated by Instruction 555 of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM).

Although the BC is in fact engaged in the project of a digital currency, this has nothing to do with the advance of cryptoactives, highlighted the second source.

The IMF recommendation assumes that people use virtual assets for payment and to store value because they are looking for some form of currency that is digital and, in the absence of a currency issued by the government, they end up resorting to cryptoactives.

“This is far from reality. In Brazil we have a good part of payments already in digital form. What people are looking for in cryptoactives is a possibility of high-risk investment, but also with a high probability of return,” said the source.

The situation would be different, for example in Venezuela.

“Venezuelans don’t trust the Bolivar. So, in order not to have a bad coin in their hand, they buy bitcoin. And there, it’s easier to buy bitcoin than dollars,” he added.

The euphoria with cryptoactives in Brazil has as a backdrop a galloping valuation of these assets: during the year, bitcoin –the most traded cryptoactive in the market– accumulates a high of 114% after rising 304% in 2020.

On Friday, Serra, from BC, spoke again about the increase in the contribution of Brazilians to cryptoactives, classifying the movement as a search for investors to diversify their assets.

“I think this dynamic of diversification abroad is a dynamic that may come to stay. The channels for diversification have opened up a lot. Exchange regulation is moving towards flexibility in this sense, it is something that we have to deal with”, he said, at an event promoted by the manager Upon Global.

In an exercise to estimate the mark-to-market of these non-internalized assets, the cryptoactive assets held by Brazilians would total nearly 50 billion dollars, compared to 16 billion dollars held in US shares, the director pointed out.

“It’s a very big deal, it draws the attention of regulators around the world, not just in Brazil,” he said.

Serra stressed that in Brazil the monetary authority has a “very controlled exchange market”, which gives it insight into all these operations.

“We have a foreign exchange contract for all transactions, 100% of them we can map. It is not every BC or every regulator that has this type of information. So this is something that is being discussed in central bank forums,” he said.

