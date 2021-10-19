In the most anxious country in the world, this disorder is still taboo – 10/19/2021

Before the pandemic, there were already almost 19 million Brazilians living with anxiety and depression, according to the WHO (World Health Organization). The disorders, which worsened in the pandemic, are treatable. However, they are still viewed with suspicion and judgment.

And this was the topic debated between psychiatrist Jairo Bouer, psychoanalyst Manuela Xavier and businessman and former soccer player Cicinho, in the chat “Anxiety and depression without taboo”, part of the 2nd Mental Health Week program held by Live well last week. The event was presented by Mariana Ferrão, journalist and CEO of Soul.me.

Freshness, weakness, mimimi, lack of faith. There are many adjectives still used to disqualify those who complain of symptoms of depression. “However, this is a serious issue that harms social life and prevents people from performing basic and daily activities that were once pleasurable,” said Jairo Bouer, who is also a columnist for VivaBem and led the conversation. “And these people need proper treatment, not judgments that just get in the way more.”

It is estimated that one in five people in the world will still face episodes of depression at some point in their lives. A reality that Cicinho knew closely when, at the height of his career, in 2010, he found himself immersed in deep anguish, which led him to face problems with alcoholism. The discovery that the painting had a name — and a cure — came during an interview with a psychologist from the team where she worked at the time.

Depression doesn’t choose stereotypes

How could someone famous be depressed? The question, which even crossed the mind of Cicinho himself, is a common one. However, despite the greater access to treatment that privileged people will have, the disorder does not choose social class or specific contexts.

“I played for one of the biggest Brazilian teams, had a calm financial condition. So how could I imagine that someone so successful had depression? It was something very little talked about,” recalled the now businessman and commentator.

For Manuela Xavier, who is also a PhD in clinical psychology, it is necessary to clarify: “Our privileges do not immunize us from psychic conditions that cause depression. But, of course, the lack of them leads to depression.”

Being vulnerable is perhaps the only condition for being affected by this and other mood and anxiety disorders. And precisely because of this situation of extreme sensitivity, many end up closing themselves out of fear of judgments and other aspects that will only contribute to the worsening of the situation.

Cultural influences, a social problem

“By disqualifying the feelings of a person with depression, it’s as if that were her problem alone, when in reality this is a social problem and a public health issue”, points out Manuela, who also paid attention to the fact that men neglect health more , especially mental.

Men are the majority in the ranking of suicide, alcoholism, and various addictions. And you need to understand why. Manuela Xavier

In agreement with Manuela, Jairo added that, due to the culture in which we live, men are discouraged from expressing suffering.

Based on his own experience, Cicinho reinforces that understanding this context is important for people to seek specialized treatment and not be led, due to anguish, to extreme attitudes to alleviate suffering. “We need to understand and recognize our limitations, seek and accept specialized help,” he advised.

mental health in focus

THE 2nd VivaBem Mental Health Week it aims to encourage people to talk openly about mental disorders, as this is the first step in dealing with these problems and on the path to balance. It started on October 14th, with a live event, which debated in 5 panels themes such as the impact of the pandemic on Brazilian mental health, grief, depression, anxiety, mental health of young people and how prejudice increases the risk of disorders.

The event can be watched in full here. THE 2nd VivaBem Mental Health Week is sponsored by Libbs Pharmaceuticals.