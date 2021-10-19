Infantino condemns suspension of Brazil-Argentina: “It’s unacceptable” | international football

“Of course what we saw, without going into the merits, is something that cannot happen. That a match is interrupted in this way is unacceptable”, he declared.

+ Understand the suspension of Brazil x Argentina

+ Game is under investigation by FIFA

1 of 1 Gianni Infantino, visiting the AFA in Argentina — Photo: Tato Pagano/AFA Gianni Infantino, visiting the AFA in Argentina — Photo: Tato Pagano/AFA

The case has been under investigation by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for over a month. Gianni Infantino reiterated that he wants a new match to be scheduled, but admitted the possibility of the outcome being off the field.

–The bodies will decide. It’s always better to decide matches on the field rather than off the field. It’s not always possible. We have rules for that too. Let’s see what the FIFA disciplinary bodies decide – he assessed.

+ FIFA invites national team coaches to a meeting about the Biennial Cup and new calendar

The match at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, would be valid for the sixth round of qualifying. It was interrupted five minutes into the first half, after ANVISA agents demanded that four Argentines should comply with quarantine: goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, midfielders Emiliano Buendia and Giovani Lo Celso and defender Cristian Romero, who play in English football (click here and understand).

Infantino reiterated that he hopes not to see more scenes like the one that took place in Brazil x Argentina in any match in world football.

“But what is certain is that in the future we no longer want to see images like this one, not even in South America, Brazil, Argentina, or anywhere else in the world. It is something that is bad for football”, he declared.