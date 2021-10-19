Influencer dies in accident at age 22 after predicting his own death

22-year-old digital influencer Paige Rice died in a car accident weeks after talking about her own death. According to The Sun newspaper, the accident was registered yesterday morning in Liverpool, England.

According to the publication, the Audi S3 model was driven by Paige’s boyfriend at the time of the collision. Local police said they are investigating to discover the real circumstances of the accident.

They were treated at a hospital with multiple injuries, but the influencer could not resist. The boyfriend remains hospitalized and a 40-year-old taxi driver, also involved in the accident, remains in serious condition.

Mother talked to influencer about death

In an interview with Birmingham Live, Clare Rice, mother of Paige Rice, said the two spoke recently about the influencer’s death.

“She told me that if she died, it would be important to remember that she lived her life to the fullest. And she did,” recalled Claire.

Paige Rice started as a makeup artist when she was 15 years old and stood out on social media for showing work done in her own salon. She lived in Birmingham but was in Liverpool to visit her boyfriend.

“I have chronic illnesses and Paige encouraged me to keep a positive attitude and keep going. She had huge dreams, she wanted to see the world and live a full life,” added the influencer’s mother.