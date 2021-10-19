Inside Morocco’s Giant Marijuana Fields | World

In the mountains of Morocco, there are a multitude of crops of a variety of marijuana desired worldwide.

This is what local growers call “Kif” or “ultimate pleasure”. It dominates the landscape for over 500 square km in the north of the country.

Today, 60% of cannabis consumed in Europe comes from Morocco. But that doesn’t mean the farmers are rich, on the contrary.

They are at the mercy of powerful international trafficking cartels and are impacted by Moroccan laws.

Although cultivation for medicinal and industrial purposes was legalized in May 2021, many farmers still operate illegally and are the targets of frequent police actions.

“People who take them to other countries earn a lot of money. But we are just farmers and we earn little. The inspection is very strict and we cannot export, the government does not allow it,” says a marijuana grower interviewed by reporter Murad Shishani, from BBC.

The new law would theoretically allow him to cultivate and export. But like most farmers, this producer still responds to processes from the time when everyone was operating illegally.

More than 40,000 farmers are being sued for their actions before the new law came into effect.