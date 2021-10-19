Intel Alder Lake CPUs may not work with older games

DRM Systems May Not Recognize Hybrid Core CPUs As Valid System

In according to Intel itself, DRM systems of games like Denuvo, VMProtect and SecuROM they can not recognize hybrid core processors Alder Lake S as legitimate systems and prevent games with outdated DRM protection from running.

In an official document from Intel, the company stated that due to the algorithm of anti-piracy systems modern, many of them use CPU detection and need to get recognize hybrid core processors, especially the Alder Lake-S, like legitimate systems. As such, developers of DRM systems may need release updates for your security software, or all games that use Outdated DRM may be inaccessible.

Credits: YuuKi_AnS/Bilibili via Tom’s Hardware

even with the new 12th generation Intel processors being designed to deliver far superior performance that with a combination of performance cores and efficiency cores, just that combination can be barred in anti-piracy systems of games like Mortal Kombat 11, Devil May Cry 5, and virtually every UBISOFT game.



Popular titles like Assassin’s Creed, for example, may face an even bigger problem since use anti-piracy system in several layers. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in addition to using Denuvo, it also uses VMProtect, present in all UBISOFT games, and with that it is likely that any of the anti-piracy programs that are not up to date to recognize the new processors end up preventing the games from even opening.

THE Intel has already claimed to be working in partnership with the developers of DRM programs to ensure that updates for anti-piracy systems to be released as soon as possible, but until then one legitimate alternative is to seek DRM free games.



Stores like the GOG sell games without any DRM software, so for those interested in upgrade systems to new Intel 12The generation, maybe it’s more interesting buy new games from stores with this policy at first. Publishers like UBISOFT and Electronic Arts avoid distributing their new games on GOG, just for no DRM, but because it is the CD Projekt Red’s proprietary store, all company titles are available there., in addition to releases from smaller publishers, in addition to various Bethesda games, Warner Games Studios of course, classic titles, justifying the name of the store Good Old Games.

Source: Tom’s HARDWARE