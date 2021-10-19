Intel CEO hopes new chips are “good enough” to bring Apple back

Pat Gelsinger hopes to recover all lost business from past management

It seems that the Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, it is good confident with the arrival of Alder Lake CPUs in the next month. After saying that AMD’s “leadership” ended with the 12th generation Intel Core, Gelsinger told HBO in an interview that he hopes that the Apple get back to using their processors, creating “better than theirs” chips.

“Apple decided that they could make better chips than we could and they did a really good job,” said the Intel CEO. He also says that he never gives up on the idea that something isn’t running on Intel chips. “Now what I need to do is make better chips than they did,” says Gelsinger.

Losing Apple as a partner now means gaining a rival, as it has decided to equip its computers with its own chips. So Intel has to worry about the places that both AMD and Apple are occupying and which, in Pat Gelsinger’s mind, should be Intel’s. “I hope to win back this piece of their business, as well as many other pieces of business over time,” said Pat Gelsinger.

He attributes the loss of partnerships and chip manufacturing problems to his predecessors and says they weren’t engineers deeply involved in chip technology as it is.. He says he will be able to “rebuild the company’s credibility with its customers” and if there is an order for a million chips on Monday, they will be delivered on Friday night.



– Continues after advertising –

“I have to ensure that our products are better than theirs, that my ecosystem is more open than theirs,” says Gelsinger. Intel’s CEO told HBO that it has closed new deals with Amazon, Qualcomm and the US Department of Defense in manufacturing its chips. “These aren’t bad brands so I’m pretty pleased with the progress we’re making. And I hope to add a few more brands to this list, including them (Apple).”

Pat Gelsinger makes it clear that his rivals know what Intel is capable of and that they do what they say. “Our competitors fear us because we always do what we say we are going to do.” Intel’s CEO is pretty confident and he hasn’t minced words in his latest interviews.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Gizmodo Source: HBO