Intel CEO hopes to win back Apple as a customer – MacMagazine

If on the one hand the Intel has invested in some advertising campaigns to detonate Apple, on the other it still hopes, one day, to win Apple back as its customer.

Who revealed this, in an interview with the axios, it was the CEO himself of the company, Pat Gelsinger. For this, he hopes to be able to create, in the next few years, better chips than those in the Apple Silicon line.

“I never gave up on the idea of ​​anything running on Intel chips,” replied Gelsinger. “Apple decided that they themselves could make a better chip than us. And, you know, they did a really good job. So what I have to do is create a better chip than themselves.”

In a way, the executive admitted, in those words, that the M1 really is superior to Intel’s current offerings.

“I hope to regain that part of their business, as well as many other businesses, in time,” continued the CEO. “I’m going to fight hard to beat Tim’s business in this area.”

In a few hours, as you know, we will have the special event “Unleashed” Apple and most likely we’ll know the second chip for Macs created by it. It could be the “M1X”, as referred to for months, but also an “M1 Pro” and/or “M1 Max”. The new Apple Silicon will power the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks; the larger model, which hasn’t been updated since 2019, still runs on Intel chips.

via Rene Ritchie