Inter is 1st to make a profit in Brazilian with public, and Maracanã becomes a nightmare – 10/19/2021

Internacional managed to be the first team to stay in the blue in the box office category. After a long period without being able to open the gates, the clubs returned to selling tickets at the beginning of the month, but few are able to turn this into revenue. It is noteworthy that the loss of Flamengo and Fluminense, who play at Maracanã, only increased.

Not counting last weekend’s round because not all the borderôs have already been sent to the CBF, Nacional now has Colorado as the only one to be in the positive: R$28,601.20. The team from Rio Grande do Sul faced América-MG and Chapecoense alongside their fans and made R$ 609,642.53 with tickets in total, which is already enough to make up for the accumulated loss of another 10 matches.

Atlético-MG, Corinthians, Cuiabá, Grêmio, Palmeiras and São Paulo have already seen money enter the rounds they made as home team. They managed to make more revenue from ticket sales than the total expenses as a client, but they still fall short when the numbers take into account all matches in this year’s Brazilian Nationals.

América-MG, Athletico, Atlético-GO, Bahia, Ceará, Chapecoense, Flamengo, Fluminense, Fortaleza, Red Bull Bragantino, Santos and Juventude continue to have more expenses than revenues even with ticket sales. The case of the two cariocas is what draws the most attention.

Fluminense, for example, lost more than R$610,000 in the match against Fortaleza. In total, the team owes more than R$ 2.5 million. And the account still doesn’t have the numbers of the match against Atlético-GO, because the bordero has not yet been sent to CBF. With income of less than R$100 thousand, it is likely that the Tricolor will lose another R$600 thousand in this match, which would make their loss exceed R$3 million.

Flamengo, another to play their games at Maracanã, also increases their losses. After losing more than R$260 thousand against Athletico, the team had to pay almost R$320 thousand against Sport. The game against Cuiabá has not yet been counted. The only reason the loss is not greater is because the two have played on some occasions in cheaper places like Volta Redonda or even Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

Spending increases for both because they need to pay fees that did not exist before or were lower, such as transfers to Ferj, field rent, operating expenses, bills for the day of departure, security and taxes. Before this new scenario, the average spending of both teams in Maracanã was R$ 200 thousand per game. At least for Flamengo, there is the consolation of revenue from tickets sold at Libertadores to lessen the impact.

The survey of blog does not take into account Sport’s matches as home team because the Recife team does not send the complete data to the CBF. The national entity claims that it has no control over the issue, although this goes against the Fan Statute.

Check out the complete ranking of Brasileirão:

International: + BRL 28,601.20 Cuiabá: – BRL 233,484.60 Corinthians: – BRL 237,576.74 Guild: – BRL 355,741.06 Atlético-GO: – BRL 465,390.06 Chapecoense: – BRL 512,086.36 athletic: – BRL 527,630.06 Youth: – BRL 527,668.11 São Paulo: – BRL 606,198.81 Atlético-MG: – BRL 612,004.01 Strength: – BRL 640,435.39 Ceará: – BRL 651,953.80 Red Bull: – BRL 668,241.43 America-MG: – BRL 672,521.52 Palm trees: – BRL 756,618.98 saints: – BRL 820,840.57 Bahia: – BRL 1,044,325.59 Flamengo: – BRL 2,443,438.31 Fluminense: – BRL 2,528,874.77

