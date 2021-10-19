Intermittent fasting improves quality of life in rats, study says

posted on 10/19/2021 06:00



Diet had positive effect on guinea pig metabolism: doubt about humans – (credit: Saeed Khan/AFP)

A North American research showed that intermittent fasting generates health benefits in rats. In rodents, reducing the number of meals, with long intervals, was better for the quality of life of the rodents than simply eating less. In the study, published in the latest issue of the journal Nature Metabolism, researchers fed the animals once a day for months and found that the guinea pigs had better metabolism activity and a longer life expectancy compared to those who followed a traditional diet. Despite the positive data, researchers point out that the same results may not be repeated in humans.

In the experiment, experts divided the rats into three groups: the first one had unlimited access to food; the second ate three meals a day, with controlled calories; while the third also ingested less fat, but only during a meal every 21 hours. As a result, the scientists observed that intermittently fasting rats lived six months longer than guinea pigs that had more than one meal a day and one year longer than the first group (without caloric restriction).

“It was something quite surprising. In addition to the shorter life expectancy, these rats (with a free menu) were worse in certain aspects of frailty, such as a weak coat, for example”, reported, in a press release, Dudley Lamming, researcher at the University of Wisconsin, in United States and lead author of the study.

The research leader explained that the verified results confirmed a long-standing suspicion in the medical field. “This overlap of treatment, both reducing calories and imposing fasting, is something that everyone was betting on would be effective for health, but it was difficult to prove biologically. Only in recent years have specialists become interested in this problem and investigate this issue further, as we have done now”, he detailed.

limited approach

The researchers highlighted that the study has limitations, as all the animals analyzed were male, and the analysis period was short — about three months only. The group also pointed out that the gains seen in mice may not be seen in humans, as the two species are quite different.

“It is more difficult to carry out this type of analysis in humans, we cannot limit food intake for so long. In the future, we want to evaluate other types of diet closer to intermittent fasting, and with calorie restriction, in clinical studies”, said Lamming.

Intermittent fasting diets are popular with celebrities such as Hugh Jackman and Kourtney Kardashian, but Lamming cautioned that the scientific community is not yet aware of the long-term benefits. “We don’t know when is the best time to fast, nor each person’s reaction,” he added.