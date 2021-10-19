Investment manager linked to Itaú buys Ethereum to test market

The manager Kinea, the investment arm of Itaú Unibanco with around R$ 56 billion in assets under management, made its first purchase in cryptocurrencies about two months ago, the partner and manager of the company’s net funds, Marco Aurélio Freire. According to him, the contribution was small for being experimental and the cryptocurrency chosen was the Ethereum (ETH).

“I see cryptocurrencies as a secular trend in which it is worth having an exhibition,” Freire told the newspaper. The amount contributed in ETH was not disclosed.

For the manager, blockchain technology has provided an important decentralization process for the financial sector, which makes sense to have cryptoactives in a portfolio. Regarding the preference for ether over Bitcoin (BTC), Freire said that the cryptocurrency market has much more to offer.

“People generally confuse cryptocurrencies with bitcoin, but there is much more to the cryptocurrency market than just bitcoin,” said Freire to Folha, giving as an example the NFT market, which first appeared on the Ethereum network.

Freire also spoke about the global financial market and Kinea’s view of the Real, highlighting the uncertainties both in the political and economic scenario in Brazil. For these reasons, the manager stated that at the moment there is no way to bet on the Brazilian currency. For him, Brazil needs more strength to be able to deal with the international scenario.

Due to the current situation in Brazil, international diversification has been increasingly necessary, according to the manager, whose portfolios global portfolios hold only 30% of assets allocated in reais, concluded the report. On the other hand, concluded Folha, one of the main bets in the portfolio of multimarket funds is currently in positions that benefit from an increase in interest rates by the Fed, the US central bank.

Itaú and cryptocurrencies

Itaú has already fought several legal battles in the past against cryptocurrency companies that had their accounts closed by the institution.

The business began to change at the beginning of this year, when the bank started talking about investments in the new market, even holding a live on the subject.

The institution, however, was one of those responsible for the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index (HASH11) cryptocurrency ETF, created and coordinated by the Genial and BTG Pactual banks.