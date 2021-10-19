IRB (IRBR3) elects Willy Otto Jordan Neto as new CFO

IRB Brasil (Photo/Reproduction: Youtube)

IRB-Brasil (IRBR3) announced this Tuesday (19) that it has completed the process of selecting its new Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer (CFO).

The company’s Board of Directors elected Willy Otto Jordan Neto for the position of CFO, taking office after prior authorization from the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP).

Jordan has a degree in Economics from PUC-Rio and a Master’s in Economics from EPGE/FGV. with more than 20

years of experience in managing financial and non-financial companies, his most recent positions were as Financial Vice President of Banco Luso Brasileiro, Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer at Cetip and Director of Planning, Strategy and Investor Relations at Banco Pan. Before that, he worked at

Suzano, SAB Trading and Banco Itaú.

Jordan’s arrival as CFO is the latest step in the restructuring and transformation process the IRB has been going through.

The company announced earlier this month that Werner Süffert, who had been in charge since March 2020, would be replaced.

The replacement of the Executive takes place in the midst of a restructuring scenario carried out in the last year at the company. In 2020, the IRB shares collapsed amid allegations by manager Squadra of a series of inconsistencies in the company’s balance sheet, in addition to misleading news that Warren Buffett had bought shares in the company, information later denied by Berkshire Hathaway, of the American mega-investor, increasing a credibility crisis for the company and leading to the departure of important executives.

Read more: Barsi reiterates optimism with IRB after Credit Suisse cut Subsequently, with a new management, the company has sought to restore investor confidence, even though it is the target of skepticism by a large part of the market. The new CEO of the IRB. Raphael Afonso Godinho de Carvalho took office recently, with a unified mandate with the other members of the Company's Statutory Board until July 2, 2023. Read more: For analysts, IRB made good choice with new CEO The CEO selection process took about six months.

