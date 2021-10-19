Is it normal for a child to refuse some foods? Can it harm your health? – 10/19/2021

Parents know how difficult it is to feed their children after a certain age. By the age of two, little ones tend to get more demanding about their food — they refuse to try new dishes and no longer show the same interest and appetite as before.

This behavior can generate a lot of anguish in parents, especially those who are first-timers, but it is necessary to be calm: this is an expected phase of child development. “The small baby accepts everything that the parents suggest, but as he grows and develops autonomy, he starts to understand himself as a person and starts to ‘choose’ whether he likes something or not”, explains the pediatrician melyssa Bentivi, coordinator at Hospital São Domingos, in Maranhão.

There are still other factors that interfere with infant feeding during this period. Bentivi recalls, for example, that from the second year of life onwards, the baby grows at a slower pace compared to previous months – which reduces the consumption of calories by the body and, therefore, can reduce appetite.

And there is, of course, the behavioral factor. When the child starts to develop other interests and explore the environment around him, discovering the world around him, it is normal that the desire to feed ends up taking a back seat.

Should I force my child to eat?

“You can clean the plate.” The phrase, common in many families, is used in the face of children’s resistance to eating all the food available there. But forcing the child to eat “all” of what was served is not recommended, as it can lead to trauma and even eating disorders in the future.

Therefore, mealtime should be associated with a pleasant moment and never with any suffering or embarrassment. It is important that the child sees this moment as an affective thing, of family life, and not torture.

“It is a period in which children are developing their taste buds and learning to deal with the feeling of satiety”, he explains. Bentivi. “That’s why it’s essential to have the freedom to say ‘I’m full’ or ‘I don’t want it anymore,'” he says. The lack of this, warns the specialist, can turn them into adults who do not know when to stop eating and end up exaggerating their consumption.

If mealtime has turned into a fighting ring, the ideal is to try to work around the situation by offering healthy options and allowing the child to choose what they prefer. It is worth emphasizing that this is also a way to reinforce good eating habits — that’s why it’s worth keeping a stock of healthy and nutritious options, such as fruits and natural juices.

“It is in childhood that we form our eating habits. Acquiring an incorrect habit is directly reflected in the expected growth and development”, says Patrícia Modesto, nutritionist at the São Camilo hospital network.

How can I encourage my child to eat better?

Making their children eat well can be a bit tiring, so many parents end up opting for certain tricks, such as using tablets or turning on the television to encourage the little ones to eat. But that’s just the kind of thing to be avoided.

“Children need to try and feel the flavors, look at what is being ingested. Airplanes, toys and technologies end up changing the focus of what they really should do,” says Modesto.

The specialist also emphasizes the importance of having regularity and respecting schedules, as the more used to the routine, the better the little ones will eat. It is also recommended to eat six times a day, including snacks and main meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner).

And when the child does not accept some kind of food? According to pediatrician Nelson Ejzenbaum, from São Paulo, the ideal is not to give up and try to offer again, preferably in different preparations. “You have to taste 10 to 12 times the same food to know if you really didn’t like it,” he says.

When should I worry?

Even though it is considered normal behavior at a certain stage of development, the refusal to ingest whole food groups (such as meat or vegetables) can be an indication of bigger problems, such as ART (Avoiding Restrictive Eating Disorder) and food phobias.

The first warning sign is when mealtime becomes an emotional strain on the little one and the family, even causing social exclusion — not being invited or not wanting to go to birthday parties because of the difficulty in eating what is served, because example.

The line is fine, but it exists. It’s one thing not to like chicken, but to eat red meat; or not putting up with kale, but taking spinach, for example. But when the child starts to refuse all the different options and asks to repeat the same dish over and over, this already deserves greater attention from parents.

“Children are generally afraid of new foods, which is to be expected for their age, and end up preferring foods they already know. But the phobia shifts to a more extreme side, when trying something new becomes a threat, a violence for them.” , explains Bentivi.

This food selectivity can be behavioral or related to some disorders, such as ASD (autistic spectrum disorder) and TPS (sensory processing disorder), when the individual has difficulties in dealing with textures, colors, smells, flavors and other stimuli sensory

Diagnosis and treatment

First of all, know that, to receive any diagnosis, you need a specialized evaluation. In this sense, pediatricians, nutrologists and even child psychiatrists (in the case of eating disorders) can help in the investigation of what may be happening when the child is not eating properly.

For each case, there is a type of treatment, but it is important to have a multidisciplinary team, including nutritionists, psychologists and speech therapists — often, the child may have problems with chewing, which prevents them from eating well, for example.

A possible drug intervention, with supplementation and appetite stimulants, ends up coming only after a thorough analysis, which requires time and patience.

“The first thing you have to do is measure, weigh, understand if it is on the chart, see where it is and correct the diet. All of this needs to be done before supplementation”, explains Ejzenbaum.

And, in this combo, even parents may have to go into therapy, as there is no magic solution and treatment requires patience and persistence. “It’s not automatic,” says Bentivi.