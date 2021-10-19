Is the bear market to come? How far could the BTC fall? By Investing.com



by David Wagner

Investing.com — As a US ETF will finally become a reality this week, some believe the logo will set new records, while others predict investors will “sell the suit” after they “bought the rumor “.

In fact, it wouldn’t be the first time Bitcoin has risen in anticipation of a big event, only to start dropping as soon as that event becomes a reality. That was the case with the launch of CME Bitcoin futures in 2017 and, more recently, with the Coinbase IPO (NASDAQ:) (SA:) earlier this year.

So the question for cautious investors is how much the Bitcoin fix might be if history repeats itself.

Bitcoin is expected to register a less severe fix this time around.

In this regard, we can see recent and very relevant comments from the Pantera Capital fund, through its CEO Dan Morehead, in a report published earlier this month.

Specifically, he recalled that during the first two major phases of Bitcoin remediation in 2013-15 and 2017-18, cryptoactive plummeted more than 80% from its highest levels.

However, he also pointed out that corrections after the 2019-20 and 2020-2021 highs were much less severe, with drops of 61% and 54%, respectively.

Therefore, we can expect that if Bitcoin enters a bear market after launching a Bitcoin ETF in the US, losses will likely not exceed 50%. However, that would bring digital currency back to close to $30,000.

“I have long argued that as the market grows and becomes more valuable and more institutional, the magnitude of price swings will be moderate,” he explained to justify the bear markets increasingly shallow Bitcoin.

Bitcoin rallies will also be less and less massive

However, Morehead pointed out that the flip side of the coin is that bullish cryptocurrency rallies will also be getting smaller, emphasizing that the impact bullish of the many halvings throughout Bitcoin history it has resulted in progressively smaller rallies.

According to him, the first halving Bitcoin led to a 9212% increase in cryptocurrency, while the second resulted in a 2910% increase. The third halving, which took place in May last year, has so far resulted in a rally of “only” 720%.

O halving it reduces the reward of Bitcoin miners by about 50% every four years, which represents a reduction in supply with a high mechanical impact on the Bitcoin price.