it became more difficult to meet targets, and shares fall 3% after the operational preview

THE third quarter operational preview gives Eztec (EZTC3) did not please the analysts of Credit Suisse It’s from BTG Pactual.

The market was another that reacted badly to the results of the construction company. Eztec shares fell 2.97%, traded at R$23.56.

What do analysts think about paper?

Analysts at Credit Suisse and BTG point out that Eztec reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter preview numbers, both in net sales and in launches.

The construction company registered R$ 255 million in sales in the period, a drop of 23.6% compared to the previous year. In launches, it reached a general sales value (PSV) of BRL 460 million between July and the end of September, compared to BRL 928 million in the second quarter of this year.

Analysts at BTG say the main culprit for the company’s weak numbers was the poor sales performance of large newly launched projects as the company raised prices.

“The operational ramp-up has been lagging behind its peers since last year, and while the company’s solid reputation has kept investors confident of its ability to accelerate launches, we fear the deterioration seen in the sector (slow speed may threaten this objective,” analysts at Credit Suisse said.

Is it time to buy or sell?

Analysts at BTG say that the short term has become more challenging for the construction company, as the launch guidance now seems ambitious, given the preview of the third quarter, and weak sales could lead to a P&L (Profit & Loss Statement, in Portuguese, Profit and Loss Statement) smoother than expected.

In any case, BTG reiterates its purchase recommendation for EZTC3, at a target price of R$47, mainly reflecting the company’s history. The price includes a potential increase of 93.6% over the current price of paper.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, maintains a neutral indication for the paper, with a target price of R$30, based on the expected return of Eztec shares in relation to the country’s benchmark over the next 12 months.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.