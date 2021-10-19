It rocked! Flamengo announces over 1 million fan tokens sold in record time worldwide

O Flamengo was faced with a colossal demand for the launch of the sale of the Fan Tokens $MENGO, which began at 10 am this Tuesday, at an individual cost of 2 dollars (R$ 11.02). According to the company “Socios.com”, the virtual sales site, 1.5 million fan tokens were sold, and the club celebrated the depletion in world record time: 12 minutes.

The first wave, from 10am to 12pm, was limited to 100 $MENGO Fan Tokens per user. In the second wave, scheduled for 12:00, the limit was increased to 250. It should be noted that, due to the high demand, the “Socios.com” application presented instability and did not complete the process for some interested parties.

It is worth noting that Fan Tokens are not cryptocurrencies and, according to experts, are not recommended to be treated as an investment, but rather as collectible digital assets, which, in this case, will allow owners the right to vote in polls, earn rewards VIP, participate in exclusive promotions, get augmented reality features and participate in chats, games and competitions on the “Socios.com” app.

The first poll, which will be available on the Socios.com app as soon as the FTO ends, will give Flamengo fans the chance to choose the message that will appear on the wall of the locker room at Maracanã stadium, Flamengo’s house, for example.

In Brazil, “Socios.com”, whose community includes around 1.2 million fans around the world in its registration base, also has partnerships with Atlético-MG, Corinthians and São Paulo. Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Milan, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, NBA franchises and international teams are also part of the company’s team.

WHAT ELSE DOES THE FLAMENGO SAY

The owners of the $MENGO Fan Tokens will also be able to show how much they know about Mengão, participating in a Flamengo quiz on the “Socios.com” app, using autographed shirts and official products of the club.

A Fan Token will be enough to vote in polls and participate in all resources related to Flamengo, but the more tokens a user has, the greater their influence – the votes are multiplied by the number of tokens – and the greater the chances of winning the awards.

In time: Flamengo’s contract with the company runs until the end of 2025, and Rubro-Negro announced that on the 26th of this month it will make available a new wave of sales.