“It saved me from a cold”

It’s bullshit! Gabriela Pugliesi used Instagram, this Tuesday afternoon (10/19), to deny the comments made by her ex, Erasmo Viana, in A Fazenda 13. The influencer stated that the reasons for the end of her marriage would have been the wear and tear for the pregnancy attempts and a conversation from five years ago that Gabriela read on her cell phone.

In a comment on Rainha Matos’ Instagram account, Gabriela Pugliesi stated that Erasmo betrayed her three months before the wedding, and “every time he went to Salvador”. She also says that the influencer cheated on her “at Christmas last year while I was trying to have a child all screwed up in my head.”

“But since he lies so much and exposed me to Brazil LINING, I need to defend myself. About money spent on insemination, buying a house, he didn’t even have to talk about it because he didn’t spend a real,” he fired.

“And really Erasmus: God knows what He does! Oooo knows! It got me out of a cold… Of course it wasn’t for nothing that I didn’t get pregnant, it was thanks to God”, she concluded.

Understand

Erasmo told, in A Fazenda 13, that Gabriela’s several unsuccessful attempts to get pregnant weighed on her decision to separate. “But [o relacionamento] it was already worn out, the fact that we weren’t getting pregnant, because it was God’s thing… We were in a one-year process to have a child, more than a year in fact, doing all kinds of treatments, spending a lot of money. Like, it was already this boy or girl thing, I had been discussing it for a long time, already seeing a lot of things”, he revealed.

Currently, the former couple has five frozen embryos, but for legal reasons they can only discard them after three years. Even for him, it was a divine question that the pregnancy didn’t happen, because it wasn’t supposed to be. “(…) We were going through this process, we performed the insemination, but they say that God has to put the embryo in the egg. We were forcing the situation that was not supposed to happen”.

The pawn also took the opportunity to clarify the doubts of many by reinforcing that they are both healthy and even with all the treatments, they could not bear a child. “(…) They are things of God, there is no other explanation, because like that… We were already doing the part of artificial insemination, which is what science came closest to generating a child and the most expensive process that has, a money to do that,” he continued.