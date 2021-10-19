Itaú Unibanco and Vivo launch new credit card with up to 24 installments without interest

O Itaú Unibanco and the operator Alive announced, this weekend, a new version of the credit card as a result of the partnership between the two companies. The product comes with the Visa and Mastercard brands and that do not have an annual fee for the customer. Called Vivo Itaucard Platinum, the new credit card reinforces the partnership between the two brands and offers up to 24 installments without interest on purchases made at the operator’s own stores of telephony.





Until then, customers only had the Gold variant of Vivo Itaucard, which offers benefits such as up to 10% cashback for purchases made at Vivo. Already the Platinum version delivers a 0.5% cashback for purchases in other locations. When purchasing any of the cards at a Vivo physical store, the customer has the limit doubled to make the first purchase. The minimum income required to get the card in the Platinum category is R$800.00.





The customer earns cashback when buying products at any store physical or online Vivo, as well as when using the card to pay for services of the operator, such as bills for postpaid plans and control, internet, TV, recharges of prepaid credits, and so on. The new Vivo Itaucard can be hired directly from Vivo website or from Itaú, as well as in the operator’s physical stores.

“We are launching another card to offer options for customers to choose the benefit that is best, according to their needs. Vivo takes another step in the area of ​​financial services, one of the pillars of our strategic positioning”, said the operator’s director of digital financial solutions, Sandro Sinhorigno.