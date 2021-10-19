It’s not the same around the world: inflation in Brazil should close year higher than 83% of countries | Economy

The Brazilian economy should end this year with inflation higher than that of 83% in the countries of the world, according to a survey by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV).

The data used by the Ibre study were collected from the latest “World Economic Outlook” report, prepared by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and released last week.

The IMF estimates that Brazilian inflation will end the year at 7.9% – in the 12-month period up to September, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) reached 10.25%. If the fund’s projection is confirmed, Brazil will register inflation well above that found among emerging countries (5.8%) and also the world average (4.8%).

IPCA rose 1.16% in September and reached 10.25% in 12 months

Every year, in April and October, the IMF updates its projections for various macroeconomic indicators, such as inflation, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and investment, for a group of nearly 200 countries.

The survey makes it clear that the worsening of inflation has been more intense in Brazil than in the rest of the world. In the October report of last year, for example, the forecast was that our economy would have inflation higher than 57% of countries. In the April report, this level rose to 70%. And now it’s at 83%.

“What aggravates the situation in Brazil is our currency, which continues to devalue more than the average for other currencies,” says André Braz, a researcher at Ibre.

The IMF forecast for Brazilian inflation can be considered conservative. In the Focus report, released weekly by the Central Bank, the consulted analysts estimate an IPCA of 8.69% for 2021. In this scenario, the rise in prices in Brazil exceeds that of 86% in other nations.

Inflation is a global problem

Almost all countries started to deal with a more intense price increase this year.

With the recovery of the economy, after overcoming the most acute phase of the pandemic, the price of commodities rose and added to the disarray in the production chains – the sanitary crisis paralyzed or reduced production in many industrial sectors. This disruption caused a shortage of products, putting pressure on costs around the world.

Why is the price of oil soaring around the world?

“The world is recovering more quickly because of the fiscal stimuli adopted by the big economies. These are important investments to heat up activity”, says Braz. “But the side effect of this rapid warming is a very large search for commodity resources like oil and coal.”

The worsening of the inflationary picture around the world is evident in the increase in the IMF’s projections – between the October 2020 and this year’s reports. Here, it is also clear that the rise in inflation in Brazil was more intense than in the rest of the countries.

Brazil has the 3rd highest inflation among the G20 countries

Why in Brazil is it worse?

Since last year, Brazilian inflation has been pressured by high food prices, precisely as a result of the appreciation of commodities.

In theory, the rise in commodities should make the real appreciate against the dollar, helping to fight inflation. This is because Brazil is a major exporter of basic products, such as soy and corn. Therefore, the entry of dollars into the country should strengthen the Brazilian currency. But this scenario has not been confirmed: the real remains undervalued due to uncertainties in the fiscal and political areas.

“The cause for the exchange rate to appreciate rather than depreciate was caused by the institutional crisis and a certain flirtation with fiscal irresponsibility“, says Luiz Fernando Figueiredo, CEO of Mauá Capital and former director of BC. “These two uncertainties generated a higher risk perception of investors about Brazil, and the exchange rate depreciated.”

Brazil is still dealing with a sharp rise in fuel and electricity prices. In August, the government and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced the creation of the “water scarcity” tariff flag, the most expensive since the flag system was created in 2015.

‘Water scarcity flag’: government announces even more expensive tariff than the red tier 2

The objective is to offset the cost of using thermoelectric plants in energy generation in the country, due to the lack of rain, which has been reducing the potential of hydroelectric plants.

Rising interest and falling growth

With double-digit inflation, the Central Bank has been forced to raise the basic interest rate (Selic) to try to contain the rise in prices.

At the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), the Selic rose 1 percentage point and reached 6.25%. Analysts estimate that more increases are likely to come. In the Focus report, the forecast is that interest ends the year at 8.25%.

BC raises interest rates to 6.25% per year to try to contain inflation

“The Central Bank is raising interest rates by 1 percentage point by 1 point. It is a strong rise. And it is saying that it will (raise) as far as it needs to,” says Figueiredo. “To today’s numbers, the Selic should be between 8.5% and 8.75%.”

Selic at 6.25%: see how the profitability of savings and other investments is

When the BC raises interest rates, it wants to cool down the economy, slowing down household consumption and business investment, in order to contain the rise in prices. In practice, all this monetary policy movement makes the economy grow less. No wonder, there are already economists projecting an advance in GDP below 1% in 2022.

“As we have to force the interest rate increase to contain as much as possible the spread of inflationary pressures – even if it is not due to demand, but due to production, energy and oil cost factors -, this creates a challenge for the year coming,” says Braz.