Jandrei speaks of his debut for Santos and projects support from the fans against América-MG

The goalkeeper Jandrei, from the saints, talked about his debut for the team this past Sunday, on tie 0-0 with Sport. Despite Peixe not getting the victory, the athlete valued the point conquered away from home.

“I’m very happy for the debut, for my performance, for the performance of the team. We got an important point, it wasn’t the result we wanted, we wanted the victory to give us a little more peace of mind, to seek bigger things. But we scored, we left the zone, scoring away from home is important. Now we’re going to play at home, we’re going to look for the victory to go even higher in the table,” said Jandrei to the club’s official vehicle.

Santos’ next game will be on Saturday, against América-MG, in Vila Belmiro. The Santos group will once again have the support of the fans, who were instrumental in the recent 1-0 victory over Grêmio. “The support of the fans is fundamental, we saw in the last match at home how important it was, how they played together, pushed us to victory, believed until the end and we managed to score. , and I’m sure they’ll show up so we can get another victory,” concluded the goalkeeper.

Santos is in 15th position in the Brazilian Championship, with 29 points won, one more than Juventude, the first team in the Z-4.

