Jeep Compass celebrates 315,000 units produced in 5 years

Leader among medium SUVs, the Jeep Compass completes 5 years on the market. Launched in 2016, it also celebrates the 315,000 units produced in Goiana, Pernambuco, with units sold in the Brazilian market and for export.

Launched in October 2016, the Jeep Compass was the second Jeep model to be manufactured in the national territory and since then it has conquered part of the consumers of medium SUVs, an increasingly competitive segment. In September, the Compass was the second best-selling car in Brazil, only behind the Hyundai HB20. In addition, the Jeep model leads the medium SUV market in the country.

“The Compass is a true Jeep success story. He arrived with the task of dictating a new direction for the SUV market, which he actually fulfilled. It even brought to its category a high level of technology, sophistication and design. This year, all these attributes were even more evident with the New Compass 2022, which was also responsible for bringing the performance of the new T270 turbo engine. This perfect combination resulted in more milestones in the history of Jeep, and the new generation introduced in 2021 has been a success since its pre-sale”, says Alexandre Aquino, director of Brand Jeep for Latin America.

The new Compass 2022 was launched in April of this year and brought with it a restyled look and the unprecedented 1.3 T270 turboflex engine, which produces 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm of torque, always with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The SUV also debuted a new 7” digital instrument panel, multimedia center with 10.25” screen and adaptive speed controller with automatic braking.

With the milestone of around 315,000 units produced at the Pernambuco plant, the Jeep Compass has already had 280,000 units sold here. In addition to being sold in Brazil, the SUV made at Polo Automotivo de Goiana is exported to other countries in Latin America such as Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

• On its current platform, Compass is a global model, but Brazil was the first to manufacture it in 2016. Afterwards, it started to be produced in four other countries: Mexico, China, India and Italy. Previously, the model was produced in the USA and began to be imported to Brazil in 2012, still in its 1st generation.

• São Paulo (SP) is the city that buys the most Jeep Compass in Brazil. After her, they follow in the ranking Belo Horizonte (MG), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Brasília (DF) and Fortaleza (CE).

• White is the best-selling color of the Compass and the Longitude Flex version is the darling of Brazilians.

• The model is the only one that has a turbodiesel engine in its segment.

• Jeep SUV is marketed in over 100 markets around the world.

• Compass in English means compass, instrument used for navigation and orientation. Jeep do Brasil says that, in fact, the model was like a compass, as it showed the way for the brand to reach the leadership of medium SUVs.