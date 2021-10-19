Jesuína reappears and delivers Fabrício Melgaço’s accomplice to José Alfredo · TV News

Jesuína (Laura Cardoso) will reappear in Império’s final stretch to deliver Fabrício Melgaço’s accomplice to José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero). After much insistence, the veteran will open the game and reveal that Silviano (Othon Bastos) is the right-hand man of the Commander’s arch-rival in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Everything will start when the protagonist decides to return with Josué (Roberto Birindelli) to São João Del Rey, in Minas Gerais, upon discovering that the humble lady bought a mansion in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro. Jesuína’s reception, however, will not be friendly.

The elderly woman will not attend to Maria Marta’s husband (Lilia Cabral) and her driver. The commander, however, will not think twice and will break down the door of the woman’s house. “Jesus, Mary, Joseph”, she will react when she sees the pair. Wasting no time, the rich man will soon press her on the mansion.

Laura Cardoso’s character will be incredulous at the accusation. “Maybe you don’t give me answers… But you’ll have to give it to the IRS staff. Do you know what this is?”, will threaten Cristina’s father (Leandra Leal). “Tell me once and for all. Who got you into this story?” he’ll add a while later.

“Mr Renato Silviano. He came to my house some time ago, said he was the representative of the man who took care of my son and sent his body to be buried here,” said Jesuína. “But Silviano was not a representative at all, I know he is Fabrício Melgaço himself”, will comment José Alfredo.

“No! I thought so too when you came here that time,” Jesuína will retort. “And then, I heard he was talking to this Fabrício Melgaço”, she will complete, making it clear that Silviano is the enemy in question.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

