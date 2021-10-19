Jesus asks, and Benfica initiates contacts to take the former ‘xodó’ from Flamengo to Benfica, says the newspaper

Jorge Jesus is interested in having Reinier, ex-Flemish, at Benfica for next year

With little space in the Borussia Dortmund, the attacking midfielder reinier You can end your trip to Germany before its time.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

According to diary information The ball, Jorge Jesus, Benfica coach, asked to hire the Brazilian, with whom he worked at the Flamengo and belongs to Real Madrid, but which is on loan to Dortmund until June 2022.

The information was previously published by the portal fans.com and it had great repercussions, mainly in Spain. The diary AT informs that Benfica could be the ‘solution’ for Reinier, who cannot conquer his space in Germany. O ESPN.com.br he learned from sources linked to the athlete, however, that there is currently no negotiation in progress with Benfica.

O AT informs that Benfica has an old desire in Reinier, and the Portuguese club is betting on breaking the loan contract with Dortmund in January and having the Brazilian in the squad for next year.

However, the negotiation will depend on two conditions to be accepted by Real Madrid. The merengue team welcomes Reinier’s ‘change of air’ and considers that a recovery in Brazilian football may be important for the future.

In addition, Benfica would like to pay only half of the Brazilian’s salary, with Madrid paying the other part, something that will still depend on a future negotiation. With Jorge Jesus, Reinier played a big part in Flamengo’s achievements with 6 goals and two assists in 15 matches.

In the current season, Reinier has barely entered the field for Dortmund. Under the command of Marco Rose, the Brazilian was used in five matches, but with just 52 minutes added.