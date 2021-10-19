JF has 60% of the population fully immunized; AstraZeneca is 17 days late

Juiz de Fora already has 60% of its population vaccinated with two doses or a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The balance was released by the City Hall and considers data until last Sunday (17). According to the PJF vaccine, 763,494 doses have already been applied in the city. Of this total, 440,595 are first doses, 314,186 second doses or single dose, in addition to 8,713 booster doses.

This Tuesday, the second dose of AstraZeneca continues to be aimed at people who should have been vaccinated by October 2nd. In the city, therefore, the delay for immunization with AstraZeneca is already 17 days. There is, however, the expectation that the city will receive new doses in the coming days. Last week, the Secretary of State for Health, Fábio Baccheretti, stated that the Government of Minas hopes to regularize the situation throughout the state this week.

The second doses of Coronavac are intended for those who the vaccine card indicates the date of October 19 (or earlier) as the deadline for full immunization. The second doses of Pfizer will be applied to those who received the first until August 24th.

The City Hall also continues to apply first doses for the public aged 12 or over who, for some reason, has not yet received the immunizing agent.

booster doses

The City also informed that, starting this Tuesday (19), vaccination in the city advances with the booster dose for health workers. The new calendar covers the age group from 48 to 57 years old.

In addition to health workers, seniors aged 60 years and over who took the second dose for at least six months also receive the third dose on Tuesday. Immunosuppressed, who received the second dose at least 28 days ago, can also count on the booster.

Vaccination sites

Vaccination in the city is taking place in ten reference UBSs in two shifts (from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm); in another 36 UBSs (from 8 am to 11 am); at the Elderly Health Department (from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm); and at PAM-Marechal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm. On Thursday, the UBSs of reference only vaccinate between 8 am and noon.

Adresses

Department of Health for the Elderly (DSI) – from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm

Rua Batista de Oliveira, 943, Granbery

Rua Batista de Oliveira, 943, Granbery PAM-Marshal – from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

R. Mal. Deodoro, 496, Centro

10 reference UBSs that vaccinate from 8am to 11am and 1pm to 4pm

UBS Bairro Nossa Senhora de Lourdes, Rua Inácio Gama, 813;

UBS Bandeirantes, Rua Laurindo Nocelli, nº 100;

UBS Benfica, Rua Guararapes, 106;

UBS Milho Branco, Rua Nicolau Schuery, s/nº;

UBS Nossa Senhora Aparecida, Rua Nossa Senhora Aparecida, 775;

UBS Santa Cecília, Rua Gabriel Rodrigues, 900;

UBS Santa Luzia, Rua Torreões, s/nº;

UBS São Pedro, Rua João Lourenço Kelmer, 1433;

UBS Progresso, Rua Jorge Knopp, nº 119;

UBS Vila Ideal, Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1,910.

36 UBSs that vaccinate from 8 am to 11 am