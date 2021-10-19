João Guilherme defines relationship with Duda Reis: ‘Colorful friendship’ | celebrities



Published 10/18/2021 19:02

Rio – In an interview for Quem magazine, João Guilherme, son of the singer Leonardo, spoke about his relationship with Duda Reis. The actor revealed that he lives a “colorful friendship” with the influencer.

“I’ve always been the guy at the crowd, at the event, at music. I’ve always been, since I started dating when I was 14. Now, it’s been there. Duda is a friend of ours. We know each other and such and there we are. This Tuesday was very happy”, he stated.

Larissa Manoela and Jade Picon’s ex-boyfriend spoke about questions about her sexuality and believes the comments came about due to her style. “If it’s the stuff of painting your nails, in fashion, we deconstruct a lot. There are some polite questions, others uneducated, super uninformed, disrespectful and people with curiosity. Curiosity is not that I keep a secret. I already told you I’m straight. . It’s just that people think not. In reality, people are not used to seeing people deconstructed, especially publicizing themselves like that.”

“The thing is not to care about it. You need to be sure and sure of yourself. I know I’m right. I know what I do is smart, right. And actually, people have to dress and be the way they want and this has nothing to do with sexuality”, he concluded.