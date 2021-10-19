Job recovery is followed by a wave of strikes for better wages in the US

NEW YORK — In search of higher wages and better working conditions, a strike wave is spreading across the United States. At least 176 strikes have been released this year, including 17 this October alone, according to Cornell University’s Labor Action Tracker.

The term #Striketober, a combination of the words strike and October, in English, is in high demand on Twitter in the US. The movement ranges from employees in the food industry, through Hollywood’s backstage, to the healthcare sector.

“Workers are on strike for a better deal and a better life,” said Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, the country’s largest union federation.

She added:

— The pandemic has really exposed the injustices of our system and workers are refusing to return to bad jobs that put their health at risk.

Union activists complain that while many of its members were considered essential during the crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, this has not been reflected in the way they are treated by employers.

cut in health benefit

With a White House government they consider sympathetic to the union movement and a job market that saw record numbers of Americans quit in August, unions are ready to test the companies’ resolve.

Kevin Bradshaw, an employee at Kellogg Co’s (KN) cereal plant in Memphis, Tenn., is not comfortable with the cutbacks in health coverage, retirement benefits and vacations that union members say the company plans to implement for about 1,400 workers on strike since Oct. 5 at factories in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

– Enough. We can’t keep giving things away to a company that financially achieved record returns,” said Bradshaw, Grain Millers International Union representative at the Memphis plant.

Kellogg executives could not be reached for comment, but said the company’s compensation was among the best in the industry.

About 60,000 cameramen working behind the scenes at movies and TV shows have threatened a stoppage in the latest show of strength by union members who say they are fed up with little or no raises and other compensation. An agreement led, last Saturday, to the decision to suspend the strike.

United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) members and other labor leaders picket outside BlackRock’s New York City headquarters. Photo: Reuters

Despite some setbacks, including a failed organizing effort earlier this year at an Amazon facility outside Birmingham, Alabama, union leaders feel the stars are aligned to make gains.

— We have entered a new era in labor relations. Workers feel that they are in the driver’s seat and that there is a lot of lost ground to make up for. What we’re seeing is a struggle to get back or at least stay in the middle class,” said Harley Shaiken, professor emeritus of labor at the University of California, Berkeley.

Union approval is highest since 1965

In recent decades, union membership has steadily declined, dropping from 20% in 1983 to less than 11% of employed Americans in 2020, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, 68% of Americans now approve of unions, the highest proportion since 1965, according to an August Gallup poll. And that rate rises to almost 78% for those aged between 18 and 29 years.

Helping to fuel union leaders’ hopes is the widespread view among organizers that President Joe Biden is the most pro-union president in modern times. In April, the Democrat created a task force to promote the organization of work.

Other setbacks for unions include Beaumont, Texas, where Exxon Mobil blocked 650 workers from its refinery and an adjacent plant in May after a local steel workers union refused to submit a contract proposal. Union leaders scheduled a vote on the contract for Tuesday, but asked members to reject it.

Exxon said the blockade is necessary to prevent a possible strike from being disrupted and that the seniority changes it wants to impose are necessary to ensure profitability. Meanwhile, some union members have moved to cancel union certification.

glaring discontent

In some quarters, the discontent has been glaring: 90% of Deere & Co’s hourly workers, represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, rejected the company’s contract offer last week and went on strike.

The 10,000 workers at the largest farm equipment maker are seeking higher wages and retirement benefits or, as UAW Region 8 Director Mitchell Smith put it, “a better slice of the pie.”

Deere declined to comment, but after UAW members voted to strike, the company said it wanted to maintain its employees’ position as the highest paid in the industry.

Hollywood behind-the-scenes workers, represented by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), sought shorter working hours, more rest periods, meal breaks, and higher pay for those at the bottom of the pay scale.

More than 28,000 health care professionals at 13 Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California and hundreds of medical centers voted overwhelmingly earlier this month to authorize a strike. They want higher salaries and more staff to reduce the burnout aggravated by the pandemic.

This demand is echoed by nearly 2,000 health professionals who have been on strike since Oct. 1 in Buffalo, New York.